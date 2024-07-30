Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions caught Snitch

If you played Portkey Games’ Hogwarts Legacy and wondered why Quidditch wasn’t a prominent feature, it’s because there’s a whole new game dedicated to the brutal wizarding sport.

This is called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and we have a bunch of freshly revealed info on most Wizard’s and Witch’s favorite sport.

We’ll showcase the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date, any trailers, platforms, editions, and more so you know as much as possible before getting on that broom.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date

If you’re eager to bat away those Bludgers and catch that all-important Golden Snitch, you won’t have to wait long to do so.

That’s because the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date is September 3, 2024, beating the Holiday rush.

This will likely allow you to get some serious game time in before the number of game launches ramps up.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailers

There have been two trailers released for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – the reveal and “Welcome Students!” trailers.

The first of these was little more than a tease for what’s to come but it did showcase the art style for the game as well as some familiar faces from the Harry Potter books and movies.

It also gave us the release date for the game, something first trailers don’t really do, which was a nice surprise.

The second “Welcome Students!” trailer, even though it was less than two minutes long, was pretty packed with information.

We got our look at different modes, character creation, and even some raw gameplay, a perfect pre-launch snippet for those who are on the fence for whether they want to buy it or not.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions platforms

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This is pretty much every platform out there in the wild right now, making it a true multi-platform release.

On PC, it’s even available via both Steam and Epic so you’ll have a choice depending on your preference.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions editions

There are two editions for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Standard and Deluxe.

The Standard Edition provides you with the base game only, no frills or additional content, for $29.99.

This is a respectable entry price for the experience considering there are both single and multiplayer modes available, coupled with some extensive character customization. However, it is a game solely focused on Quidditch, so it can only reach so far.

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and additional goodies for you Potterheads out there who want anything and everything related to the Wizarding World.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions deluxe edition

This will set you back $39.99 and has the following additional content:

  • 2,000 Gold
  • The Slytherin House Pack
    • Slytherin Stormrider Hurricane Broom Skin
    • Slytherin Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
    • Slytherin House Crest Emblem
  • The Hufflepuff House Pack
    • Hufflepuff Stormrider Sandstorm Broom Skin
    • Hufflepuff Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
    • Hufflepuff House Crest Emblem
  • The Ravenclaw House Pack
    • Ravenclaw Stormrider Cyclone Broom Skin
    • Ravenclaw Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
    • Ravenclaw House Crest Emblem
  • The Gryffindor House Pack
    • Gryffindor Stormrider Firestorm Broom Skin
    • Gryffindor Hogwarts Travel School Uniform
    • Gryffindor House Crest Emblem

You can buy the Deluxe Edition both in Digital and Physical form but the latter is not available at launch.

What is the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions pre-order bonus?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Draco Malfoy

If you’re hyped after everything you’ve read so far on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you’ll probably want to secure your copy early by pre-ordering.

Thankfully, if you do so, there is a pre-order bonus to sweeten the deal.

The pre-order bonus for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is the Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin which is a newer variant of the one that Potter himself owned during his time at Hogwarts.

It’s available to everyone, contrary to the Legacy Pack, despite which edition you pre-order so no need to pay the extra for the Deluxe if you’re not sold on it.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions caught Snitch
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch. The image depicts two characters in a post-apocalyptic video game setting. The character in the foreground, a woman with short dark hair, wears a tattered blue top and a long skirt, holding a knife in her right hand. Her posture suggests readiness or tension. The character in the background, a man equipped with a large backpack and a rifle, is dressed in worn clothing suitable for survival. They are in an urban environment with dilapidated buildings and a faded statue, giving the scene a desolate and abandoned atmosphere. The architecture and aesthetic hint at a setting that mixes historical and futuristic elements.
Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch
Suswati Basu
Defending the goal in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get
Jacob Woodward
a Slytherin playing Quidditch in Quidditch Champions
Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?
Jacob Woodward
A scorpion from Mortal Kombat 1 attacking their opponent.
Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back ‘animalities’, and they’re as brutal as you might expect
Freya Deyell

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A digital graph showing declining lines representing Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF outflows against a backdrop of cryptocurrency symbols
Cryptocurrency

Crypto asset firm Grayscale has lost $20 billion in Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs
Radek Zielinski43 mins

Leading crypto-specific asset manager Grayscale Investments has lost over $20.4 billion through outflows from its Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). According to data gathered from Farside Investors,...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.