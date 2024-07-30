Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

If you played Portkey Games’ Hogwarts Legacy and wondered why Quidditch wasn’t a prominent feature, it’s because there’s a whole new game dedicated to the brutal wizarding sport.

This is called Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and we have a bunch of freshly revealed info on most Wizard’s and Witch’s favorite sport.

We’ll showcase the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date, any trailers, platforms, editions, and more so you know as much as possible before getting on that broom.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date

If you’re eager to bat away those Bludgers and catch that all-important Golden Snitch, you won’t have to wait long to do so.

That’s because the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions release date is September 3, 2024, beating the Holiday rush.

This will likely allow you to get some serious game time in before the number of game launches ramps up.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions trailers

There have been two trailers released for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – the reveal and “Welcome Students!” trailers.

The first of these was little more than a tease for what’s to come but it did showcase the art style for the game as well as some familiar faces from the Harry Potter books and movies.

It also gave us the release date for the game, something first trailers don’t really do, which was a nice surprise.

The second “Welcome Students!” trailer, even though it was less than two minutes long, was pretty packed with information.

We got our look at different modes, character creation, and even some raw gameplay, a perfect pre-launch snippet for those who are on the fence for whether they want to buy it or not.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions platforms

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This is pretty much every platform out there in the wild right now, making it a true multi-platform release.

On PC, it’s even available via both Steam and Epic so you’ll have a choice depending on your preference.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions editions

There are two editions for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Standard and Deluxe.

The Standard Edition provides you with the base game only, no frills or additional content, for $29.99.

This is a respectable entry price for the experience considering there are both single and multiplayer modes available, coupled with some extensive character customization. However, it is a game solely focused on Quidditch, so it can only reach so far.

The Deluxe Edition includes the base game and additional goodies for you Potterheads out there who want anything and everything related to the Wizarding World.

This will set you back $39.99 and has the following additional content:

2,000 Gold

The Slytherin House Pack Slytherin Stormrider Hurricane Broom Skin Slytherin Hogwarts Travel School Uniform Slytherin House Crest Emblem

The Hufflepuff House Pack Hufflepuff Stormrider Sandstorm Broom Skin Hufflepuff Hogwarts Travel School Uniform Hufflepuff House Crest Emblem

The Ravenclaw House Pack Ravenclaw Stormrider Cyclone Broom Skin Ravenclaw Hogwarts Travel School Uniform Ravenclaw House Crest Emblem

The Gryffindor House Pack Gryffindor Stormrider Firestorm Broom Skin Gryffindor Hogwarts Travel School Uniform Gryffindor House Crest Emblem



You can buy the Deluxe Edition both in Digital and Physical form but the latter is not available at launch.

What is the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions pre-order bonus?

If you’re hyped after everything you’ve read so far on Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, you’ll probably want to secure your copy early by pre-ordering.

Thankfully, if you do so, there is a pre-order bonus to sweeten the deal.

The pre-order bonus for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is the Firebolt Supreme Broom Skin which is a newer variant of the one that Potter himself owned during his time at Hogwarts.

It’s available to everyone, contrary to the Legacy Pack, despite which edition you pre-order so no need to pay the extra for the Deluxe if you’re not sold on it.