Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get

Defending the goal in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is the second Wizarding World title from Portkey Games and aims to build on the success of Hogwarts Legacy, enticing fans of the franchise with one of the fan-favorite activities.

One added extra you can pick up for the game is the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack and here, we’ll reveal what’s inside as well as how to get it, so you can be the envy of your competitors and team mates alike.

What is in the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack?

The Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack is all about additional cosmetics, allowing for some customization right out of the gate.

This further bolsters the already comprehensive character customization, providing even more exclusive options that are not available to all.

Here is what’s included in the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack:

  • Moontrimmer Broom Skin
  • Sebastian Sallow Hero Skin
  • Sebastian Sallow Style Wand
  • Ancient Magic Emblem
  • Ancient Magic Celebration

This is a solid amount of extra goodies, and will potentially set you apart from other players. You will need to acquire it though, so read on for how to do this.

How to get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack

how to get harry potter quidditch champions legacy pack

If you like the looks of the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy pack contents above, how do you get your hands on it?

Well, as alluded to by the name of it, you will have to own Hogwarts Legacy. If you do so, and are playing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions via the same WB Games account, you’ll be granted access to the aforementioned rewards.

If you end up playing Quidditch Champions and purchase Hogwarts Legacy after the fact, you’ll still be able to secure the Pack so don’t worry if you haven’t done so before getting into some Snitch catching action.

This is a nice little bonus for those of you who had faith in Portkey Games’ first escapade into the world of Harry Potter, albeit an unexpected one.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions caught Snitch
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch. The image depicts two characters in a post-apocalyptic video game setting. The character in the foreground, a woman with short dark hair, wears a tattered blue top and a long skirt, holding a knife in her right hand. Her posture suggests readiness or tension. The character in the background, a man equipped with a large backpack and a rifle, is dressed in worn clothing suitable for survival. They are in an urban environment with dilapidated buildings and a faded statue, giving the scene a desolate and abandoned atmosphere. The architecture and aesthetic hint at a setting that mixes historical and futuristic elements.
Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch
Suswati Basu
Defending the goal in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get
Jacob Woodward
a Slytherin playing Quidditch in Quidditch Champions
Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?
Jacob Woodward
A scorpion from Mortal Kombat 1 attacking their opponent.
Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back ‘animalities’, and they’re as brutal as you might expect
Freya Deyell

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Sonic the Hedgehog raises a fist in celebration at a track and field event in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games video game Sega published in 2021
Technology

Why wasn't there any Olympics video game this year — even Mario & Sonic?
Owen Good33 mins

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games began over the weekend and while the Olympics have had something of an on-and-off relationship with video games (at least as a simulation-style sport) sports...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.