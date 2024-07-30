Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is the second Wizarding World title from Portkey Games and aims to build on the success of Hogwarts Legacy, enticing fans of the franchise with one of the fan-favorite activities.

One added extra you can pick up for the game is the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack and here, we’ll reveal what’s inside as well as how to get it, so you can be the envy of your competitors and team mates alike.

What is in the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack?

The Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack is all about additional cosmetics, allowing for some customization right out of the gate.

This further bolsters the already comprehensive character customization, providing even more exclusive options that are not available to all.

Here is what’s included in the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack:

Moontrimmer Broom Skin

Sebastian Sallow Hero Skin

Sebastian Sallow Style Wand

Ancient Magic Emblem

Ancient Magic Celebration

This is a solid amount of extra goodies, and will potentially set you apart from other players. You will need to acquire it though, so read on for how to do this.

How to get Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack

If you like the looks of the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy pack contents above, how do you get your hands on it?

Well, as alluded to by the name of it, you will have to own Hogwarts Legacy. If you do so, and are playing Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions via the same WB Games account, you’ll be granted access to the aforementioned rewards.

If you end up playing Quidditch Champions and purchase Hogwarts Legacy after the fact, you’ll still be able to secure the Pack so don’t worry if you haven’t done so before getting into some Snitch catching action.

This is a nice little bonus for those of you who had faith in Portkey Games’ first escapade into the world of Harry Potter, albeit an unexpected one.