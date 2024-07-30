Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?

a Slytherin playing Quidditch in Quidditch Champions

When Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was announced, Potterheads around the world rejoiced at the prospect of mounting their brooms and flying around the legendary Quidditch arenas.

Since Quidditch Champions is literally just all about Quidditch, many are asking if it is a free to play affair with a battle pass, for example, or if you’ll need to buy it.

Here, we’ll take a look at if Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is in fact free to play or whether you’ll have to sink some cash into it.

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?

The short answer to if Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play is no, it is not. Instead, it is going to set you back $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

This isn’t too outrageous compared to the usual AAA developed games of today and does make a lot of sense since it doesn’t have the large, open world experience like Hogwarts Legacy.

What it does provide though is both single and multiplayer modes, giving players a choice as to whether they want to dive into the game solo or ramp up the difficulty by playing online.

However, even though Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a paid game, if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you can get it for free on launch until September 30, 2024.

This is open to every tier of subscriber, no matter if you’re on Essential or Premium, which is pretty great, and should help the player base numbers.

Sadly, it isn’t on Game Pass though so if you were hoping for a ‘free’ download on your Xbox, you’re going to be left wanting.

We don’t think it’ll make it onto Game Pass any time soon, or simply ever, since there is a synergy between Portkey Games and PlayStation, showcased previously with Hogwarts Legacy and now Quidditch Champions.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions caught Snitch
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions – Release date, trailers, platforms, and everything we know
Jacob Woodward
Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch. The image depicts two characters in a post-apocalyptic video game setting. The character in the foreground, a woman with short dark hair, wears a tattered blue top and a long skirt, holding a knife in her right hand. Her posture suggests readiness or tension. The character in the background, a man equipped with a large backpack and a rifle, is dressed in worn clothing suitable for survival. They are in an urban environment with dilapidated buildings and a faded statue, giving the scene a desolate and abandoned atmosphere. The architecture and aesthetic hint at a setting that mixes historical and futuristic elements.
Fallout: London developers announce fixes after troubled launch
Suswati Basu
Defending the goal in Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Legacy Pack explained and how to get
Jacob Woodward
a Slytherin playing Quidditch in Quidditch Champions
Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?
Jacob Woodward
A scorpion from Mortal Kombat 1 attacking their opponent.
Mortal Kombat 1 is bringing back ‘animalities’, and they’re as brutal as you might expect
Freya Deyell

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Tamagotchi-Inspired Crypto Presale Nears $6 Million Could This Be the Next Big GameFi Project?
Cryptocurrency

Tamagotchi-Inspired Crypto Presale Nears $6 Million - Could This Be the Next Big GameFi Project?
Alvin Hemedez29 mins

A new, unique project combines play-to-earn mechanics with a nostalgic touch, drawing inspiration from the beloved Tamagotchi devices of the 90s. Currently in its presale phase, PlayDoge has already raised...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.