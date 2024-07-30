When Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions was announced, Potterheads around the world rejoiced at the prospect of mounting their brooms and flying around the legendary Quidditch arenas.

Since Quidditch Champions is literally just all about Quidditch, many are asking if it is a free to play affair with a battle pass, for example, or if you’ll need to buy it.

Here, we’ll take a look at if Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is in fact free to play or whether you’ll have to sink some cash into it.

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play?

The short answer to if Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions free to play is no, it is not. Instead, it is going to set you back $29.99 for the Standard Edition and $39.99 for the Deluxe Edition.

This isn’t too outrageous compared to the usual AAA developed games of today and does make a lot of sense since it doesn’t have the large, open world experience like Hogwarts Legacy.

What it does provide though is both single and multiplayer modes, giving players a choice as to whether they want to dive into the game solo or ramp up the difficulty by playing online.

However, even though Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is a paid game, if you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you can get it for free on launch until September 30, 2024.

This is open to every tier of subscriber, no matter if you’re on Essential or Premium, which is pretty great, and should help the player base numbers.

Sadly, it isn’t on Game Pass though so if you were hoping for a ‘free’ download on your Xbox, you’re going to be left wanting.

We don’t think it’ll make it onto Game Pass any time soon, or simply ever, since there is a synergy between Portkey Games and PlayStation, showcased previously with Hogwarts Legacy and now Quidditch Champions.