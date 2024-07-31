Languagesx
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions system requirements: Can your PC run it?

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions system requirements: Can your PC run it?

harry potter quidditch champions ron weasley

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions lets you live out most Witches and Wizard’s dream of flying around the arena, catching the Golden Snitch, and going all the way to the World Cup.

However, to play the game, you’ll need to ensure that your PC has enough power to run it.

Therefore, knowing the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions system requirements need to be at the top of your priority list.

Here, we’ll reveal all we know about the specs needed for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions so you can get on that broom and score some points.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions system requirements

From the trailers, Quidditch Champions doesn’t exactly look like the most graphically intensive title but it’s always nice to know how far it’ll push your PC.

Here is everything you need to know on the minimum and recommended system requirements.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions minimum system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7950 3 GB or Intel Arc A380 6 GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 15 GB available space

As a side note, these requirements are based on playing the game at 1080p on low settings so if you’re wanting to play at an even lower resolution, you may be able to raise them graphical settings up a bit.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions recommended system requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3 GB or AMD Radeon R9 290X 4 GB or Intel Arc A750 8 GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 15 GB available space

Again, similar to that of the minimum requirements, the recommended ones are based on playing Quidditch Champions at 1080p on high settings. Therefore, you may be able to push it to 1440p if you lower the graphics a tad.

Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions on Steam Deck?

While not officially confirmed via Valve, we believe that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be playable on Steam Deck.

This is due to the relatively low system requirements listed above coupled with the fact that it will have full controller support on launch.

When we do receive word that the game will be Steam Deck Verified, we’ll update this section with any new info.

