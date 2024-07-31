Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Draco Malfoy

Since Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set in the famous Wizarding World, full of a variety of personalities, there are a lot of potential characters that could be available in the game.

This is compounded by the fact that in terms of timeline, it’ll be when Harry Potter and the gang are attending Hogwarts, making fan-favorites a real potential.

Here, we’ll reveal all of the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters so you know the roster before picking your go to.

Who are the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters?

There are five playable characters that have been announced thanks to the latest trailer for the game.

This short list includes all the famous franchise faces you know and love so if you’ve read any of the books or watched the movies, you’ll definitely be happy.

Here is the complete list of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far:

  • Harry Potter
  • Ron Weasley
  • Draco Malfoy
  • Cho Chang
  • Custom Character

As for when you’ll be able to play as these characters is yet to be seen.

Since there are various modes in the game, some characters may be restricted to certain ones, which could leave you a bit disappointed.

However, it would make sense to only have your Custom Character as a choice in the single player career mode for example, since this is centered around your climb to become the Quidditch world champion.

In the more online focused modes though, it may be fair game, with everyone you have unlocked ready for picking.

As we get closer to the release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, we expect to gain more insight into what characters will be added to the list but sadly it is just a waiting game.

Other Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions articles you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Draco Malfoy
All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far
Jacob Woodward
A dynamic and vibrant image of the Xbox Mobile Store, showcasing an array of colorful and popular mobile games. The background features a sleek, modern interface with gaming controllers and smartphones. The featured games include a futuristic racing game, a mysterious adventure, a colorful puzzle game, and a strategic battle game. The overall ambiance portrays excitement and fun, inviting mobile gamers to explore the variety of games available.
Xbox Mobile Store could be live at any minute – here are the details
Sophie Atkinson
An in-game screenshot from Thank Goodness You're Here!
Thank Goodness You’re Here! reviews hail it as 2024’s ‘funniest’ game by critics
Jacob Woodward
A screenshot for Borderlands movie shows a masked shirtless man in body armour and a menacing mask holding a giant axe.
The Borderlands movie could finally reveal the meaning behind the franchise’s name
Sophie Atkinson
Artwork of the threemain characters from SteamWorld Heist 2
SteamWorld Heist 2: is it a sequel, characters, platforms, and what to expect
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A close-up image of a state-of-the-art AMD chip, meticulously designed with intricate circuitry. The chip is illuminated with a soft, blue glow, showcasing its complex architecture. The background is a blend of dark and light shades, creating a futuristic and technological atmosphere. The overall image emphasizes the intricate details and advanced processing capabilities of the AMD chip.
Big Tech

AMD’s AI chip exceeds sale expectations, as it reaches $1 billion last quarter
Sophie Atkinson1 min

AMD has reported its financial results from the second quarter, telling investors that the Instinct MI300X GPUs account for over $1 billion of its data center revenues. Unlike in previous...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.