All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far

Since Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is set in the famous Wizarding World, full of a variety of personalities, there are a lot of potential characters that could be available in the game.

This is compounded by the fact that in terms of timeline, it’ll be when Harry Potter and the gang are attending Hogwarts, making fan-favorites a real potential.

Here, we’ll reveal all of the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters so you know the roster before picking your go to.

Who are the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters?

There are five playable characters that have been announced thanks to the latest trailer for the game.

This short list includes all the famous franchise faces you know and love so if you’ve read any of the books or watched the movies, you’ll definitely be happy.

Here is the complete list of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions playable characters we know so far:

Harry Potter

Ron Weasley

Draco Malfoy

Cho Chang

Custom Character

As for when you’ll be able to play as these characters is yet to be seen.

Since there are various modes in the game, some characters may be restricted to certain ones, which could leave you a bit disappointed.

However, it would make sense to only have your Custom Character as a choice in the single player career mode for example, since this is centered around your climb to become the Quidditch world champion.

In the more online focused modes though, it may be fair game, with everyone you have unlocked ready for picking.

As we get closer to the release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, we expect to gain more insight into what characters will be added to the list but sadly it is just a waiting game.

