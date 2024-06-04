Grab Street Fighter V for PC and more in an incredible bundle deal

Fanatical is back at it again with their excellent value bundle offers, this time with Street Fighter V and other excellent games available from just $7 for the PC.

The Bento Deluxe Bundle is an anime-themed offering with 23 games to choose from, and the more games you add to your customizable build-your-own bundle, the cheaper they become.

2 games for $7.50 each

3-4 games for $7.33 each

5+ games for $7 each

One of the stars of the bundle is undoubtedly Street Fighter V: Champion Editon. This juggernaut of the fighting game genre still commands respect, and the Champion Edition includes almost all the content released for the game and the Arcade Edition – 40 characters, 34 stages, and over 200 costumes.

As well as snagging a classic, this bundle is an excellent opportunity to explore some amazing games for a low price. Fanatical frequently has excellent deals and is well worth keeping an eye on – they recently had one offering Prey, Fallout New Vegas, and Fallout 3 for less than $5.

A Space for the Unbound

A Space for the Unbound is a Steam Deck Verified indie game about a pair of high school sweethearts at the end of the world. Set in the late 1990s, two teenagers learn to grapple with new-found magical powers to prevent the apocalypse. Thanks to the designers’ personal experiences and focus on creating a realistic depiction of growing up in Indonesia in the 90s, the game was nominated for The Game Awards: Games for Impact in 2023.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Widely regarded as a spiritual successor of the Castlevania series (due to the involvement of Koji Igarashi, acclaimed producer), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an action RPG that toes the line of Metroidvania exceptionally well. Taking place in 18th-century England, the player takes on the role of Miriam and must battle their way through hoards of monsters to conquer the castle. Combat is highly customizable and Miriam has tons of abilities to choose from, making this game highly replayable and easily worth $7.