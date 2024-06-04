Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Grab Street Fighter V for PC and more in an incredible bundle deal

Grab Street Fighter V for PC and more in an incredible bundle deal

street fighter V key art featuring several characters stood staring at the camera with the Street Fighter V logo splashed across the middle.

Fanatical is back at it again with their excellent value bundle offers, this time with Street Fighter V and other excellent games available from just $7 for the PC.

The Bento Deluxe Bundle is an anime-themed offering with 23 games to choose from, and the more games you add to your customizable build-your-own bundle, the cheaper they become.

  • 2 games for $7.50 each
  • 3-4 games for $7.33 each
  • 5+ games for $7 each

One of the stars of the bundle is undoubtedly Street Fighter V: Champion Editon. This juggernaut of the fighting game genre still commands respect, and the Champion Edition includes almost all the content released for the game and the Arcade Edition – 40 characters, 34 stages, and over 200 costumes.

As well as snagging a classic, this bundle is an excellent opportunity to explore some amazing games for a low price. Fanatical frequently has excellent deals and is well worth keeping an eye on – they recently had one offering Prey, Fallout New Vegas, and Fallout 3 for less than $5.

A Space for the Unbound

A Space for the Unbound is a Steam Deck Verified indie game about a pair of high school sweethearts at the end of the world. Set in the late 1990s, two teenagers learn to grapple with new-found magical powers to prevent the apocalypse. Thanks to the designers’ personal experiences and focus on creating a realistic depiction of growing up in Indonesia in the 90s, the game was nominated for The Game Awards: Games for Impact in 2023.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Widely regarded as a spiritual successor of the Castlevania series (due to the involvement of Koji Igarashi, acclaimed producer), Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is an action RPG that toes the line of Metroidvania exceptionally well. Taking place in 18th-century England, the player takes on the role of Miriam and must battle their way through hoards of monsters to conquer the castle. Combat is highly customizable and Miriam has tons of abilities to choose from, making this game highly replayable and easily worth $7.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

Related News

faravid is planning an attack or honorable ac valhalla dialogue options
AC Valhalla: Faravid is honorable or Faravid is planning an attack options explained
Jacob Woodward
In a scene from Tekken 8, a fighter clasps his hands, with electrical currents rippling around him, as he prepares for a bout
Tekken director remains intrigued by Waffle House as a fight stage
Owen Good
Two plays casually playing magic
Wizards of the Coast advertises for AI role, deepening the disconnect with fans 
Brian-Damien Morgan
destiny 2 calabrese error notification
Destiny 2 Calabrese error explained and how to fix
Jacob Woodward
a screenshot of the virtual IKEA lobby built within Roblox
IKEA is hiring for its all new store…in Roblox
Ali Rees

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

faravid is planning an attack or honorable ac valhalla dialogue options
Gaming

AC Valhalla: Faravid is honorable or Faravid is planning an attack options explained
Jacob Woodward5 mins

In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, there comes many a time when you are presented with a conversation choice that will influence the outcome of the quest you’re currently aiming to complete....

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.