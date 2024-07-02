Google might be making it easier to go Incognito in Chrome

Google could be about to make it easier to go Incognito on the Google mobile app, according to some evidence in the code.

At the moment, going incognito on the current version of the Google app requires tapping on the profile picture, then onto ‘New Chrome Incognito tab.’ It’s not quite as smooth to start a private session as on a browser, for example.

However, Assemble Debug, as reported by Android Authority, has spotted some code in the latest beta version of the app that includes a dedicated Incognito button directly in the search bar. This would bring private browsing sessions with the touch of a single click.

The feature is reportedly already working for Android Authority but is yet to roll out fully. Some other potential changes include a simpler look for tabs at the bottom of the app, namely by removing text from those tabs. It means users will no longer see terms like Home, Search, or Saved underneath their tab icons.

It’s worth noting that new features found in beta versions don’t always make it to the public. As the name would suggest, beta versions are for testing out potential additions for technical issues and for seeing how beta users respond to them, before releasing them to the general public.

What is Google Incognito browsing?

Incognito browsing is essentially a private browsing session within Google. Any windows or tabs you open after that are part of the same session, which only ends when you close all open Incognito windows.

Operating in Incognito means none of your browsing history, cookies, or site data are saved on your device. You also won’t be signed in to any of your accounts that are saved on your device, making it a convenient way to use a different account for one-off sessions, without logging out of any of your saved ones.

Websites will also see you as a new user and won’t know who you are, so long as you don’t sign in. People who share your device will also not be able to see your browsing history. It’s also available from Google as part of YouTube browsing.

