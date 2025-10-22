Popular Search Terms

Casino Reviews Casino Guides Betting Guides Payment Guides Slots Guides
Home Tony ‘Ren’ Lin suspended as GGPoker confronts integrity breach scandal

Tony ‘Ren’ Lin suspended as GGPoker confronts integrity breach scandal

Tony ‘Ren’ Lin suspended as GGPoker confronts integrity breach scandal. GGPoker logo displayed over a dark textured background with four black playing cards showing aces of all suits.

GGPoker has publicly addressed the recent integrity breach involving superstar players in the GGMillion$ Tournament, including its ambassador, Tony “Ren” Lin.

The debacle surrounded several players involved in tournaments running at the same time, the GGMillion$ online and the WSOP Super Circuit Cyprus Main Event.

Lin was alleged to have given a player advice in a live hand of poker in the online environment via text chat.

Tony ‘Ren’ Lin’s actions lead to an unfair advantage

As we reported, Lin penned a public apology for his part in the issue involving GGPoker’s integrity and his disqualification from the Cypriot tournament.

Lin involved himself in the online tournament, in his words, mistakenly thinking that the player was asking for post-game opinion on a hand.

The player with the handle RealAO, who asked Lin’s opinion, was currently competing live in the GGMillion$ and would go on to be the eventual winner.

This was much to the chagrin of the other players competing, as real-time advice and screenshots were being published to a corresponding chat by active player Buzzcut.

He was challenging the fact that Lin was giving expert advice in a live game environment, which prompted the apology from the veteran player.

“I am deeply ashamed and remorseful for failing to live up to the standards I advocate. I am prepared to accept all penalties and will make every effort to compensate the players affected in this event,” said Lin on social media.

GGPoker officially confronts integrity confusion

As part of the official statement, GGPoker has been particularly stern in its banning of RealAO, saying he is now permanently “banned from GGPoker, WSOP, and all partner platforms.”

Lin, on the other hand, has been suspended “indefinitely” from any GGPoker, WSOP, and all partner platform events.

In addition to the suspensions, GGPoker recouped the lost monies from RealAO’s account to the amount of “$250,523. While $96,380 short, Lin voluntarily contributed the remaining amount from personal funds to cover the shortfall,” said the publication.

In closing, GGPoker stated that the Lin/RealAO incident “demonstrates three principles,” which were surmised as immediate consequences, including suspensions from related poker events and products, a brief overview of the company’s stringent detection process, and a reaffirmation that any financial losses would be recouped in light of a rules breach.

Featured image: GGPoker

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Big-name pro Tony Lin apologizes for $5M WSOP real-time coaching scandal. Poker player wearing a white “Team China” jacket sits at a poker table with stacks of chips during a tournament game.
Big-name pro Tony Lin apologizes for $5M WSOP real-time coaching scandal
Suswati Basu
WSOPE 2026 heads to Prague for first time next spring. A split image showing Prague’s historic Charles Bridge and Old Town architecture at sunrise on the left, and a close-up of black and gold poker cards, chips, and dice on the right, symbolizing the World Series of Poker Europe coming to Prague.
WSOPE 2026 heads to Prague for first time next spring
Suswati Basu
Suzie Zhao in poker action at Live at the Bike! / Jeffery Bernard Morris, the man convicted for the horrific murder of poker star and commentator Susie Zhao, has had his last appeal denied by the Michigan Supreme Court. 
Jeffery Bernard Morris, killer of poker star Susie Zhao, denied final appeal
Graeme Hanna
Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with M guarantees. Caesars Entertainment logo on green felt beside poker chips and playing cards showing a straight flush.
Caesars announces 2025 WSOP online fall series with $10M guarantees
Suswati Basu
WPT and Genco announcement image. World Poker Tour signs a multi-year deal with Genco
World Poker Tour signs a multi-year deal with Genco
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Dark green gradient background, with two phones on the right hand side with an app on. To the left of them is the Low6 and bet365 logos.
Gambling

Bet365 and Low6 announce expansion into Mexico and Arizona
Sophie Atkinson20 minutes

The operator bet365 and gamification specialist Low6 has announced it’ll be expanding its offering into Arizona and the LATAM market of Mexico, after seeing strong performance. It’s the Over/Under free-to-play...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software