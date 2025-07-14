Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home French ANJ gambling watchdog fines operator over $85,000

French ANJ gambling watchdog fines operator over $85,000

France’s gambling watchdog, the French National Gaming Authority (ANJ), has hit an anonymous operator with a €75,000 ($87,679.88) fine. The operator had failed to meet its obligations in regards to legal data archiving and availability.

Between 2022 and 2024, the company failed to provide real-time data that the French authority uses to monitor things like problem gambling. It’s also used in key areas of maintaining observations on operators’ activities, but the anonymous culprit had failed to ensure that this data was delivered to the ANJ.

According to the report, over 900,000 entries were either broken or inaccurate. A bigger and much more concerning fault is that it never catalogued millions worth of bets, resulting in a huge gap in data tracking.

ANJ fined operator hits back

The situation led to the company being sanctioned in September 2024. However, in November, the operator responded to the grievances filed by the ANJ. The operator argued that the ANJ had not taken into account the “technical requirements” needed to meet its standards.

Part of this reasoning is down to what the operator claims are “successive decisions” that caused a pile-on effect. It states that these weren’t “simple adjustments” to make, and says that the ANJ has not explained its “failures to its service providers.”

Another wrinkle is that the operator, in March 2025, now claims that they weren’t privy to the “ongoing administrative investigation” and has requested a lawyer.

The ANJ’s decision, however, mostly stems from the operator’s blocking of its tracking. There’s a large concern within the gambling world that money laundering and other nefarious activities could take place through the malicious use of these gambling outlets.

According to a 2023 survey, it found that more than half of adults between 18-75 gambled in some capacity. It also found that this had grown since 2019 by 4.6%. The data also showed that around 5% of people were classified as problem gamblers, something the ANJ is trying to curb.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joel Loynds
Tech Journalist

Joel Loynd’s obsession with uncovering bad games and even worse hardware so you don’t have to has led him on this path. Since the age of six, he’s been poking at awful games and oddities from his ever-expanding Steam library. He’s been writing about video games since 2008, writing for sites such as WePC and PC Guide, as well as covering gaming for Scan Computers, More recently Joel was Dexerto’s E-Commerce and Deputy Tech Editor, delving deep into the exploding handheld market and covering the weird and wonderful world of the latest tech.

Related News

Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets. A person holding a smartphone showing live tennis betting options, with a clenched fist in the foreground and a female tennis player hitting a backhand on a blue court in the background.
Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets
Suswati Basu
Labour MP pushes for higher gambling taxes to protect armed forces and veterans
Rachael Davies
BetMGM will enforce a $2.50 minimum bet in Illinois, as of Wednesday (July 16), as part of the response to the recent per-wager tax approved by the state legislature. 
BetMGM to impose Illinois minimum bet starting Wednesday
Graeme Hanna
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal. Cityscape image of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board wants to hear public opinion on casino license renewal
Rachael Davies
Yggdrasil partners with BetArabia to launch premium slots in Lebanon. Yggdrasil and BetArabia announce new partnership with logos on a dark stage background. Text reads: New Partnership, BetArabia by Casino Du Liban, Your Gaming Gateway, and Yggdrasil.
Yggdrasil partners with BetArabia to launch premium slots in Lebanon
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets. A person holding a smartphone showing live tennis betting options, with a clenched fist in the foreground and a female tennis player hitting a backhand on a blue court in the background.
Gambling

Dutch Gambling Authority orders ZEbetting and Betca to halt illegal tennis bets
Suswati Basu24 minutes

The Dutch Gambling Authority (KSA) has cracked down on betting companies ZEbetting and Betca for offering banned betting options on tennis matches. In a translated statement, the KSA said: “The...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.