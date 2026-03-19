Florida lawmakers have formally enrolled Senate Bill 168, a measure that expands the state’s public nuisance law to include properties used for illegal gambling and removes limits on fines tied to those violations.

The bill was ordered on Tuesday (March 17), after passing both chambers with wide margins, including a 112–0 vote in the House on third reading.

In recent months, Florida regulators have stepped up actions targeting unauthorized gaming, including a recent crackdown that led to the seizure of more than 600 illegal gambling machines. State officials say those operations often run in storefronts or back rooms, generating significant unregulated revenue while skirting oversight.

How gambling enforcement and penalties will shift under new Florida nuisance law

SB 168 revises the list of activities that allow a property to be declared a public nuisance. The enrolled text adds locations used as gambling houses to that list, placing them alongside other recurring criminal uses already covered under state law. According to the bill summary, the measure is “revising the list of places that may be declared a public nuisance to include the site of a gambling house.” That change gives local governments clearer authority to pursue enforcement actions against properties repeatedly linked to illegal gambling activity.

Penalties for public nuisances, including fines not to exceed $250 per day. SB 168

The bill also changes how penalties are applied once a property is classified as a nuisance. It removes a prior cap on the total amount of fines that can be imposed. The legislation states it is “deleting a limit on the total amount of fines that may be imposed on a public nuisance.” In practice, that allows fines to continue accumulating without a statutory ceiling, increasing the financial pressure on property owners who do not resolve violations.

In addition to expanding the definition and penalties, the bill revises provisions tied to how fines are assessed and collected. The summary notes changes relating to the “the assessment and collection of fines for public nuisances,” suggesting a wider effort to make enforcement more consistent at the local level. The enrolled version does not, on its own, detail how local governments will adjust enforcement practices, but it gives them more latitude once a nuisance designation is made.

The measure moved through the legislature with little opposition. It passed Senate committees and floor votes unanimously or near-unanimously, including a 35–0 vote on Senate third reading and a 112–0 vote in the House. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Keith Truenow (R).

For property owners, the change increases exposure if a site is tied to repeated illegal activity, particularly gambling operations. For local governments, the bill provides a clearer legal basis to target those locations and the ability to impose higher cumulative penalties. For smaller businesses, the effect is likely indirect. The main risk falls on operators or landlords connected to repeated violations, where uncapped fines could materially increase compliance costs or legal exposure.

Following enrollment, the bill is expected to be sent to the governor for signature. If approved, it is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2026.

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