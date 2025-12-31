Home Florida Gaming Control Commission intensifies illegal gambling enforcement efforts

Florida Gaming Control Commission intensifies illegal gambling enforcement efforts

A photograph of a long row of vintage amusement machines lined up in the dim light of an expansive, abandoned arcade. The machines are primarily metallic silver with faded neon signs displaying "PRIZE ZONE" and "SKEE-BALL" in a classic font, their reflective surfaces catching the sparse light. Dust motes hang suspended in the air, illuminated by a single bare bulb hanging from the high ceiling, casting long shadows across the checkered tile floor. The room stretches into the distance, fading into deep shadow, creating a sense of eerie quiet and forgotten nostalgia.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) says it is doubling down on illegal gambling, as it seizes 6,725 illegal slot machines.

The enforcement is a collective effort from 2025, with a total of $14,474,336 having been seized in actions against illegal casinos this year. The figures represent a major increase from 2024, when $7,110,613 and 1,287 illegal slot machines were confiscated.

The regulators warn that slot machines in illegal casinos are not tested or regulated by the state, and they say players therefore have no assurance of fair play, accurate payouts, or basic consumer protections.

The FGCC continues to state how many players are taken advantage of “by predatory owners,” with gambling machines only able to be permitted in legal gaming facilities. Legal slot machines are available in eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, as well as at certain facilities operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Amount of illegal gambling machines seized is a 422% increase from previous year

In the state, it is against the law to offer slot machine gaming or any unauthorized gambling at any unlicensed facility. The regulatory authority keeps a map of authorized locations published on its website.

Speaking on the actions taken this year, the FGCC Executive Director Alana Zimmer says: “I thank Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their ongoing support of the Florida Gaming Control Commission.

“Their actions strengthen Florida’s gambling laws and help protect our communities. FGCC has been working diligently to halt illegal gambling through enforcement actions across the state, demonstrating the dedication of FGCC’s law enforcement officers.”

In its announcement, the commission has reiterated its mission, which they say is to preserve and protect the integrity of gaming activities in Florida through fair regulation, licensing, effective criminal investigation, and enforcement. They ask people to report any concerns about illegal gambling activities or facilities in Florida online, by email, or by phone.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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