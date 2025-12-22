Home Hundreds of illegal gambling devices seized in Florida in ‘Operation Funny Money’

Hundreds of illegal gambling devices seized in Florida in ‘Operation Funny Money’

Hundreds of illegal gambling devices seized in Florida in ‘Operation Funny Money.’ Open doorway revealing a row of illuminated slot machines inside a dark, unlicensed gambling room.

The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) assisted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) with ‘Operation Funny Money’ which saw coordinated enforcement action targeting alleged illegal gambling across Florida.

The operation spanned three locations in the Northeast of the state, with investigators executing a search warrant in Jacksonville and two others in Orange Park.

It was during the operation that FGCC personnel seized alleged illegal gambling machines and related components, with these amounting to 230 slot machines, and 23 fish tables, along with further digital media and related equipment.

Florida gaming regulator assisted HSI and IRS in Operation Funny Money

Speaking on the operation, the Florida Gaming Control Commission executive director Alana Zimmer said in a press release: “The Florida Gaming Control Commission welcomes the opportunity to partner with our federal and local partners to stem illegal gambling in our state.

“We will take the vital, necessary steps to shut down illegal casinos that are popping up across Florida. Our agents are constantly working to permanently close the doors of illegal gambling establishments, and we appreciate the collaboration with our federal partners.”

The gambling machines that have been seized have been transported to a FGCC storage facility for evidentiary purposes. Any proceeds from the machines that have been recovered have been collected and documented by HSI evidence technicians as part of the ongoing federal investigation.

In Florida, the law allows gambling machines to only be offered in legal gaming facilities. According to the gaming regulation, in the state this consists solely of eight licensed pari-mutuel facilities in Miami-Dade and Broward counties and at certain facilities operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

In the announcement about the outcome of the search warrants, the Florida Gaming Control Commission reiterated it is against the law to offer slot machine gaming or any unauthorized gaming at any unlicensed facility in Florida.

Featured Image: AI-generated via Ideogram

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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