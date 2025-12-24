Home Finance director jailed after gambling-fueled £1.9M fraud at Birkenhead firm

Finance director jailed after gambling-fueled £1.9M fraud at Birkenhead firm

Finance director jailed after gambling-fueled £1.9M fraud at Birkenhead firm. Mugshot of Allan Wood

A finance director who swindled a business based in Birkenhead, England, out of nearly £1.9 million ($2.4 million) has been sentenced to prison after his “predilection for gambling got out of hand.”

Allan Wood, 59, from Saltersgate in Ellesmere Port, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Tuesday (December 23) after admitting to four counts of fraud by abuse of position linked to his role at Cammell Laird.

The case first came to light in January 2021, when the allegations were reported to Merseyside Police, triggering an investigation by their Economic Crime Team.

As detectives dug into the company’s finances, they uncovered the scale of the fraud. Over more than a decade, Wood siphoned off an eye-watering amount of money from his employer.

Finance director Allan Wood moved money into accounts for gambling and personal spending

Between 2007 and 2008 alone, he dishonestly redirected company funds for his own benefit, moving more than £1.5 million ($2 million) into personal accounts and using company money to pay off his personal credit card bills.

On top of that, Wood signed off on more than £315,000 ($426,000) in what was described as “unauthorised corporate entertainment,” spending company cash on himself, friends, and family. This included charging the firm for tickets to the Champions League final and football season tickets. According to the Liverpool Echo, when questioned later, he even came up with a far-fetched claim that the spending was connected to suspected spying within the company.

Altogether, his actions left Cammell Laird out of pocket by £1,870,243.

At the time the fraud was taking place, the company was already under serious financial pressure. Board members had to put in large sums of their own money just to keep things afloat, while staff faced the very real threat of layoffs and strike action.

Wood was sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

Detective Constable Laura Madden, who led the investigation, said: “This fraud placed a business under significant financial pressure, causing distress and worry to all employees. Let’s not also forget the impact it would have had on their families as many feared for their jobs.

“This impact was clearly lost on Wood and he will now be left to consider the full consequences of his actions while he serves time in prison.

“Fraud can and does devastate individuals and businesses, and thankfully Wood has now been prevented from causing any more harm.”

Featured image: Merseyside Police

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Skill-game terminal being removed under a red seizure warning accent
Pennsylvania’s 70,000 Skill-Game Terminals Face Seizure Warning
ReadWrite
Smartphone and sealed documents symbolize congressional scrutiny of sportsbook VIP customer data
Lawmakers Seek FanDuel VIP Data After Harper Video Concern
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red regulatory barrier representing scrutiny of sportsbook AI and bettor protection.
Sportsbooks Face New York Scrutiny Over AI and At-Risk Bettors
ReadWrite
Abstract smartphone behind a red barrier representing gaps in protection for Michigan self-excluded gamblers
Michigan Self-Excluded Players Lack Protection on Offshore Sites
ReadWrite
Editorial illustration of congressional scrutiny surrounding sportsbook VIP promotions and prediction markets
Sportsbook VIP Promotions Face Wider Congressional Scrutiny
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Editorial illustration of an Ohio regulatory order and red deadline marker over a subtle sports field
News

Ohio Sets Oct. 16 Deadline for Robinhood Sports Contracts
ReadWrite5 hours

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has renewed its cease-and-desist order against Robinhood Derivatives, giving the company until Oct. 16 to comply over sports-event contracts and putting its expanding prediction-market business...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software