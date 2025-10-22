Drug Kingpin with a casino gambling habit jailed for 18 years

A wealthy drug and money laundering kingpin has been jailed for eighteen years as part of a bust that uncovered a lavish lifestyle and a million-pound casino gambling addiction.

Gregory Bell, 43, was the focus of a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and Serious Organised Crime Division investigation that uncovered millions of pounds of ill-gotten gains for a drug ring he had orchestrated across Great Britain.

Drug kingpin’s gambling transactions in the millions

As part of the protracted police action, Bell was described by Prosecutor David Temkin KC, according to a comment given to the BBC, to have “a serious and long-standing addiction to gambling, spending tens of thousands of pounds at various casinos.”

Bell would, alongside multiple other accomplices, be given custodial sentences for money laundering and the distribution and sale of Class A and B drugs across the United Kingdom.

A man who ran one of the country’s biggest drug trafficking networks and his associates have been jailed following a major and complex investigation by our Serious Organised Crime Division. pic.twitter.com/R3RexJPRRs — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) October 20, 2025

In his time as the logistics and distribution specialist for this lattice of illegal substances, he would oversee “deals involving multi-kilos of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, amphetamine and cannabis on a daily basis,” said the police statement.

It was found that Bell had not declared income for a period of six years, despite his paying $2,200 for a luxury property in an affluent area and being the owner of thirty-two individual properties at the time of his arrest.

“Bell had staked some £1.5 million at Ladbrokes with some £1.3 million in returns, and he had staked some £696,000 at Betfred with some £527,000 in returns,” continued Temkin.

Bell and accomplices’ encrypted chat cracked by police

Serious Organised Crime Division’s Detective Inspector Richard Castley said, Bell “operated like a CEO, using encrypted phones, spoofed identities, and a network of couriers and safe houses to move vast quantities of drugs and launder millions of pounds.”

The chat and devices were cracked as part of a specialist encrypted correspondence investigation Operation Venetic, which involved GMP and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The sting to bring down the drug empire hinged on the encrypted chats being accessed, which showed Bell not being physically involved in the movement of illegal substances, but the overall ringleader.

“Messages showed Bell directing transactions, approving deals, and managing disputes over drug quality and payments. Bell also discussed laundering profits through rental businesses,” said the report.

Featured image: Greater Manchester Police