Brazil police dismantle $116M money laundering ring tied to drugs and online betting

Brazil’s Federal Police says that it has dismantled a suspected money laundering scheme linked to international drug trafficking and online betting operations.

As part of Operation Narco Bet, authorities said the criminal network was allegedly laundering drug money through companies linked to the online betting industry, which investigators referred to as BETS. They said in a press release that the organization used “sophisticated money laundering techniques, involving cryptocurrency transactions and international transfers, to conceal the illicit origin of the funds and disguise their assets.”

The operation took place on Tuesday (October 14), with help from the German Federal Criminal Police, or BKA, which carried out a precautionary arrest of one of the suspects currently in Germany. Authorities explained that this case is a continuation of Operation Narco Vela, which targeted maritime drug trafficking from the Brazilian coast.

Altogether, police carried out 11 arrest warrants and 19 search and seizure warrants across the states of Santa Catarina, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Minas Gerais. The court also ordered the freezing of assets and funds worth more than BRL 630 million ($116 million). Officials said the measure aims “to deprive the criminal organization of resources and compensate for damages resulting from its illegal activities.”

Brazilian influencer reportedly arrested in raid

According to Correio Braziliense, influencer Bruno Alexssander Souza Silva, also known as Buzeira, was preventively arrested as part of the operation. He’s 28 years old and has more than 15 million followers on Instagram. Reports say he was already under investigation by the Civil Police for money laundering, involvement in a criminal organization, and illegal gambling, mainly due to raffles and prize draws run through his Instagram account.

In a video shared by the São Paulo Federal Police on Instagram, a large number of vehicles were shown being seized during the raid, including a yacht.

The suspects may face charges for money laundering and criminal conspiracy. Investigators believe the scheme involved international operations that used the online betting industry as a front to make drug trafficking profits appear legitimate.

Featured image: São Paulo Federal Police