Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets its first patch today – here’s what’s included

The fact that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth launched as such a polished product, despite its size and scope is a testament to the devs that made it happen so smoothly. This has allowed them to settle down and concentrate on ironing out any of the more annoying minor issues that remain and that would seem to be the aim of this patch, which, while not having any major changes, will sort out one or two issues that may have been annoying you while you play.

Most of the fixes here are not to sort out game-breakers, although there are one or two hidden in there, but there are a lot of Quality of Life tweaks that will make the game more enjoyable. Corrected text, better guidance, and some graphical issues altered. Let’s have a look at what we get for our download today.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth 1.020 Patch

Here is a rundown of what is included in the patch that will be rolling out throughout the day:

Version1.020

Corrected typos and omissions in some texts.

Fixed a bug with the control character that occurred under certain conditions on the map.

Fixed a problem where Red XIII’s abilities “Lunatic High” and “Warrior Inspire” were more likely to be canceled during battles.

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop under certain conditions during battle.

Fixed a progression bug that occurred under certain conditions in quests.

Improved frame rate and overall game stability.

Added “Sharp” and “Soft” options to the screen output settings of performance mode.

Improved graphics quality.

The reverse setting of the camera is reflected in “gliding” during the operation of the chocobo in the sky.

The reverse setting of the camera is reflected in the shooting mini-game camera.

Enhanced guidance support during ivy climbing at the location “Mithril Mine”.

Added difficulty settings to the customization screen of the mini-games “Condor Fort” and “Gambit Gears”.

