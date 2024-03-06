Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth outfits and how to change appearance

So far we have looked at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth’s Max level and also which difficulty settings you should play the game on, but if you are going to be playing for a long time, the last thing you need is to get bored with how your character looks.

As the main story progresses you will find you start to unlock more and more outfits for the main characters, and while the game looks so good they look amazing in just about anything they are wearing, sometimes it is nice to change things up a little. After all, you have earned the outfit unlocks, so why not take advantage of them?

How to change outfit in FF7 Rebirth

You are going to need to reach Costa Del Sol in the game before you can do your first major costume change. It’s a beach after all and once you have got your tickets, the last thing Cloud, Tifa, and the gang want to do is get sand in their best clothes, so here you can change them into a swimsuit each.

To change a character’s outfit you need to locate a Changing Booth, one of which is obviously at Costa Del Sol. Once you complete the game itself changing booths at Chocobo Ranches unlock, and it is there you can also Fast Travel to other locations.

Once you have those unlocked, changing outfits is a lot quicker as you don’t have to keep heading back to the beach for a simple cosmetic change.

Main FF7 Rebirth Outfits

Cloud Strife

  • Ex-SOLDIER: First Class
  • Costa Del Sol: Wild Surf and Ocean Chocobo
  • Junon Parade: Midgar Infantry

Tifa

  • Pride of Seventh Heaven
  • Shining Spirit
  • Majestic Glamour
  • Midgar Infantry

Barret Wallace

  • Avalanche Cell Leader
  • Junon Parade: Junon Naval Crew

Aerith

  • Independent Florist
  • Costa Del Sol: Pink Mermaid and Floral Delight
  • Junon Parade: Midgar Infantry

