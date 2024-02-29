What Is The Max Level In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The wait is over and we finally have our hands on Final Fantasy Rebirth after all the crossovers with other games, and the grind to get to the game’s max level can begin in earnest. But what are we looking at, how long is it going to take, and, more importantly, will it be worth the effort?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth max level cap

To get yourself to top tier in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth you need to get to Level 70. That, for now at least, is as high as you can go. Those of you who played Final Fantasy 7 Remake might remember the level cap there was only 50, so we have considerably more room to grow here.

It looks as though we are starting at level six, but immediately after you win your first battle you will level up.

While the 70-level cap means you have plenty of room to experiment and buff your character along the journey, it also means you are going to have to grind, baby, grind if you want to get to the 70 mark.

Playing on Easy is certainly not going to help here as you are going to want the extra XP the higher levels afford you.

Hard Mode could well be where it is at for you if you are hell-bent on making it to the top. Completing the game on Hard Mode is also the pre-requisite for Platting the game anyway, so if you want the trophy you will probably be heading immediately there anyway.

