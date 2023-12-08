Apex Legends is getting a Final Fantasy event that nobody saw coming

Sifting through the multiple announcements after a Game Awards show is a tough job. So many projects can get lost by the wayside simply because of the huge number of newsworthy things that appear for the first time.

In among all the new game trailers we also got an exciting peek at a crossover collaboration that made a lot of eyes widen when popular FPS shooter Apex Legends announced a coming together with the forthcoming Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (a remake of one of the greatest games of all time from the 1990s).

Apex Legends has been around for 19 seasons now and this will be its first collaboration event. The trailer we saw was cinematic rather than action-packed but seeing characters such as FF7’s Cloud in the Apex setting looked glorious.

You can watch the trailer for yourself below and we only have to wait until January 9 to be able to get into the action for ourselves.

The way the collaboration seems to work is that existing Apex characters will be getting a Final Fantasy skin.

In the trailer, we see Crypto as Cloud Strife, Wraith as Vincent Valentine, and Horizon in an Aerith skin.

When is the Apex Legends FF7 event?

The crossover event will begin on January 9th but there is no indication of how long it will last. Historically Apex events go on for two weeks, but we are in uncharted territory here with it being the first time Respawn has done a crossover with its game.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is due for release on PlayStation on 29th February and is the second title in a trilogy of remakes of the seminal 1997 PlayStation classic and continues to reimagine the plot of the original game.

Apex Legends was released in 2019 and has solidified its place in the Battle Royale genre alongside Epic Games’ Fortnite, which has recently had its own huge collaboration with Lego.