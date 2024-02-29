How to Fast Travel in FF7 Rebirth

Do you remember when Fast Travel in games wasn’t a thing, and you would spend hours wandering barren scenery between locations with very little to do? It even spawned a whole new generation of ‘walking simulators’ Fortunately in games where we need to level up quickly and hit a high-level cap, Fast Travel still exists to make the grind that bit more bearable.

True, for some, it takes some of the immersion out of things but for others, who are perhaps shorter on time it can be a Godsend.

So does Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have Fast Travel? Indeed it does, but it works in a very specific way. Let’s dig in and clear everything up about the mechanics.

Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

In this reimagining of the classic PlayStation game from back in the late 90s, the game that changed the face of this particular genre of gaming forever once again has many regions to traverse. True it doesn’t come on three CDs that you have to constantly keep swapping but getting between them can take just as long.

As with most games, you can only Fast Travel to areas you have discovered or completed within the main story. You can easily get back to a previous location via the map, finding where you want to get to and accepting the option to Fast Travel to it.

The kicker here is that you can only use this method of Fast Travel within the region you are currently in, you can’t open up a separate region and go there. To fast travel between regions you need to locate the Chocobo Carriage (it’s an NPC usually, but not always, found at the Chocobo Ranch).

Once you locate them they will give you a ride to any other Chocobo Ranches you have discovered, even if they are in a different region. It’s a little more work but essential so hunt down the ranches at the first opportunity.