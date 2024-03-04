Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Difficulty Settings – which should you choose?

When setting out on an adventure as epic as that of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth you want to get things right from the off. We have already discussed what the max level is, and how it may prove to be too much of a pain to get there if you simply opt for the Easy level from the off.

Indeed, if you want that shiny Platinum Trophy you are going to have to go through the game more than once anyway, so it doesn’t really make much sense to ease back on the throttle from the off. So let’s just go for it. Let’s check out what our options are.

Final Fantasy VII Difficulty Levels

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth serves us up four different difficulty levels, not all of which are available to us to choose from initially. We can get at three of the four, however, so let’s concentrate on those from the off, then check out the fourth and final mode which comes available later on.

Easy

If you are new to Final Fantasy or just prefer to play your games to enjoy the story, rather than for any real challenge, Easy is for you. Levelling up your character and party won’t be anywhere as quick, but you won’t need it to be as the game will not put you under quite so much pressure.

Normal

As you might expect from the name, this is the mode the game expects you to play it. It is how it is how was designed to be played with the combat forming more of a challenge than Easy, but never causing you to hurl your controller across the room.

Dynamic

This mode sees the game vary the challenge on how it perceives you to be playing. If it thinks you are too good, it will tweak things up a bit, but if it thinks you are struggling it will tone it down. I never trust these kinds of modes, but you might. You do you.

Hard

Finally, we have Hard mode which only becomes available after you have finished the game for the first time. Combat is much tougher and certain items may be unavailable, so if you enjoyed the game and completed it the first time, why not make it too frustratingly difficult for yourself and taint your memories with Hard mode?

Featured Image: Square Enix