A federal judge has stepped in to pause an attempt by Arizona to bring criminal enforcement against companies tied to federally regulated prediction markets, at least for now.

In a detailed written order, the court made clear it sees the federal government as likely to prevail. It states that the CFTC “has made a clear showing that it is likely to succeed on the merits of its claim that Arizona’s gambling laws are preempted by the Commodity Exchange Act.” The judge also indicated that event-based contracts probably fall within the definition of swaps, placing them squarely under federal oversight.

Temporary restraining order prevents the @arizonaAGO and @AZAGMayes from enforcing Arizona gambling laws related to event contracts listed on CFTC-regulated DCM's (Designated Contract Markets). @ChairmanSelig @zachprelutsky @azfamily pic.twitter.com/3IzYcZlFS1 — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) April 11, 2026

This has driven a wider constitutional finding. The order says Arizona’s actions “violate[] the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution” because Congress gave the CFTC exclusive authority in this space.

Why a federal judge has ruled against Arizona in fight against prediction markets

The judge’s order notes that “the CFTC has clearly shown that it will suffer irreparable harm absent an injunction.” It adds that protecting federal supremacy aligns with the public interest. Based on that reasoning, the court granted a temporary restraining order blocking Arizona from enforcing its gambling laws against CFTC-regulated platforms through April 24.

The ruling lands in the middle of a widening legal fight. The CFTC, working alongside federal partners including the Department of Justice, has been pushing back on multiple states. Apart from Arizona, lawsuits targeting Connecticut and Illinois all aim to establish that federal law grants the agency “exclusive authority” over event contracts, a category that includes prediction markets tied to real-world outcomes.

At the same time, related litigation has continued to unfold in Arizona. In a separate but connected case, a judge recently allowed certain claims involving Kalshi to move forward after denying a preliminary injunction request, showing that not every aspect of the dispute is settled. Tribal interests have also entered the debate, with Arizona tribes filing arguments warning that expanded prediction markets could cut into gaming revenues and disrupt existing compacts.

Arizona’s decision to weaponize state criminal law against companies that comply with federal law sets a dangerous precedent. I welcome the Court’s order today that sends a clear message: these cases raise important issues that must be resolved before states seek to enforce state… — Mike Selig (@ChairmanSelig) April 10, 2026

The CFTC framed the latest ruling as a pushback against aggressive state tactics. “The CFTC appreciates the court’s careful consideration of these important legal questions and the court’s decision to preserve the status quo,” said CFTC Chairman Michael Selig in a press release. “Arizona’s decision to weaponize state criminal law against companies that comply with federal law sets a dangerous precedent, and the court’s order today sends a clear message that intimidation is not an acceptable tactic to circumvent federal law.”

This afternoon, the court granted the CFTC’s request to temporarily block Arizona’s attempt to rush a criminal prosecution of Kalshi, a federally licensed exchange.



We appreciate the CFTC asserting its exclusive jurisdiction over our exchange, and the court’s careful… https://t.co/1A9ERULOby — robertjdenault (@robertjdenault) April 10, 2026

Kalshi, one of the companies at the center of the conflict, also welcomed the decision. “This afternoon, the court granted the CFTC’s request to temporarily block Arizona’s attempt to rush a criminal prosecution of Kalshi, a federally licensed exchange,” Denauldt wrote.

He added, “We appreciate the CFTC asserting its exclusive jurisdiction over our exchange, and the court’s careful consideration of the issues.”

Denauldt also framed the ruling in constitutional terms, writing, “Under the U.S. Constitution, federal law is supreme. Today’s ruling is a step in the right direction.”

Featured image: CFTC via Grok / Canva