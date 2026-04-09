Home Judge allows Arizona gambling case against Kalshi, denying preliminary injunction

Judge allows Arizona gambling case against Kalshi, denying preliminary injunction

Arizona court battle against Kalshi slows amid legal scope disputes. Kalshi seeks preliminary injunction as tribes oppose Arizona betting crackdown. Kalshi challenges Arizona regulators seeks injunction over prediction market crackdown. Graphic showing the word “Kalshi” on a black background beside a nighttime skyline of Phoenix, Arizona with mountains in the distance.

A federal judge is letting Arizona press ahead with its gambling case against a federally regulated prediction market, rejecting an urgent bid from Kalshi to halt enforcement while the broader legal fight plays out.

In an order dated Wednesday (April 8), U.S. District Judge Michael T. Liburdi pointed to the tension between fast-moving tech and slower-moving regulation, writing that “technology often sprints faster than the law can keep pace.” He denied Kalshi’s requests for both a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order, clearing the way for state authorities to continue their case.

Kalshi’s trading platform allows users to buy and sell contracts tied to real-world outcomes such as elections and sports results. The company operates under federal oversight as a designated contract market with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

State regulators in Arizona began scrutinizing the company last year, which led to a cease-and-desist letter “requir[ing] that Kalshi cease gambling operations in Arizona.” Officials argue the contracts function as illegal wagers under state law, and prosecutors have since filed criminal charges.

Kalshi, however, has taken its fight to federal court, arguing that the Commodity Exchange Act gives the CFTC “exclusive jurisdiction” over its products. From the company’s perspective, that federal authority overrides any attempt by states to treat its markets as gambling. It asked the court to step in and stop Arizona from enforcing its laws during the case.

Why the judge refused to intervene in the Arizona case against Kalshi

Judge Liburdi focused on the Anti-Injunction Act, as federal courts are generally barred from interfering with ongoing state criminal proceedings, a restriction the order describes as “an absolute prohibition” unless narrow exceptions apply.

Kalshi tried to get around this by framing its request as targeting state officials rather than the state court itself. The judge dismissed that approach, writing the law “cannot be evaded” by aiming an injunction at prosecutors instead of the court process.

He also said none of the recognized exceptions fit here. Deciding whether federal law clearly overrides state regulation would require a deeper ruling on the merits, which the court has not yet made. He noted, too, that the federal government, despite backing related litigation over prediction markets, has not sought the same immediate relief in this case.

The decision leaves Arizona’s criminal case intact, with proceedings already underway in state court and an arraignment scheduled for April 13.

Beyond Arizona, the clash reflects a growing national fight over prediction markets. Kalshi has scored some support in other courts and drawn backing from federal agencies, while states and tribal groups continue to argue these products resemble unlicensed gambling. There are also lawsuits involving the CFTC and Department of Justice.

As the judge put it, the issue is whether the Commodity Exchange Act “protects modern prediction markets or if they are unlawful under Arizona’s gambling laws.” That answer will come later. 

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Unbranded prediction-market trading workstation with blurred screens and a football in an office
NFL Trading Made Up 59% of Prediction-Market Volume
ReadWrite
Sports data operator at a workstation with blurred screens supporting prediction-market settlement
Sportradar Pitches Data Role in Prediction-Market Growth
ReadWrite
A person using a laptop displaying the Google search homepage.
Prediction Markets Face Google Ads Limits in Five States
ReadWrite
Hands review an unbranded prediction-market screen beside a laptop at a newsroom desk.
Post-Election Trading Puts Polymarket Volume Under Scrutiny
ReadWrite
Anonymous hand holding a blurred event-market phone outside a New Jersey courthouse
Kalshi Keeps New Jersey Sports Contracts Under Court Protection
ReadWrite

Most Popular Gambling Stories

Latest News

Empty Louisiana gaming regulator hearing room prepared for a DraftKings license review
Betting

DraftKings gets four-month Louisiana license extension amid AI review
ReadWrite4 hours

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has unanimously granted DraftKings a conditional four-month license extension while it examines the company’s use of artificial intelligence in customer practices and delays a decision...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software