Home FBI files reveal alleged gambling and narcotics ties involving MLB Pete Rose

FBI files reveal alleged gambling and narcotics ties involving MLB Pete Rose

Split image showing baseball player in a Cincinnati Reds uniform holding a bat on the left and a blue FBI jacket with large yellow letters on the right. FBI files reveal alleged gambling and narcotics ties involving MLB Pete Rose

The FBI has released 130 pages of documents about Pete Rose, Major League Baseball’s all-time hits leader, who was banned from the sport for decades because of betting on games.

The documents, which are heavily redacted, include allegations from the 1980s that Rose had ties to people involved in illegal gambling and drug trafficking in Ohio.

Pete Rose and bookie accused of illegal dealings

According to a July 15, 1987 teletype from the FBI’s Cincinnati field office, Franklin police officers alleged that Ronald Peters, owner of Jonathan’s Bar in Franklin, Ohio, “is a major primarily bookmaker, dealing with sport wagering, and a narcotics dealer in the Greater Cincinnati area.” The officers further reported that they had witnessed “prominent sports personalities, Pete Rose, on many occasions entering Peters’s establishment through its private entrance”.

Another source said that Rose wasn’t just a customer but at one point also a silent financial backer. A cooperating defendant told investigators that “among his customers is Cincinnati Reds baseball team manager, Pete Rose,” and that Rose at one point owed Peters “$90,000 in sports wagering losses”.

Agents recorded reports of briefcases “handcuffed to their wrists” being carried into Jonathan’s Bar, with allegations that Peters’ associates escorted “briefcases of money to and from Jonathan’s Bar”.

One FBI summary stated: “It is also alleged that Pete Rose was a silent partner in a bar that Peters operated in Cincinnati before he moved to Franklin”.

Not every source connected Rose directly to drug activity. One informant said he thought Peters was a drug dealer but added, “he is aware that Peters runs a major sports wagering operation in the Cincinnati-Franklin area” and that a business partnership involving Rose collapsed because “Rose’s gambling debts created a financial problem”.

The documents also show that law enforcement was worried local agencies didn’t want to investigate. One FBI report noted “the Franklin Police Department’s refusal to act on this information” and cited “alleged corruption in the Franklin judicial system” as a reason for federal involvement.

The files don’t go as far as proving criminal charges against Rose, who accepted a lifetime ban from Major League Baseball in 1989 for betting on games. He denied for years that he ever bet on baseball, but in 2004 he admitted he had placed wagers while managing the Cincinnati Reds.

Earlier this year, MLB ended the long-running controversy by lifting Rose’s ban from the Hall of Fame ballot.

Featured image: Cincinnati Reds / Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Fernando Vieira at the IBJR. Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Brazilian Institute of Responsible Gaming opposes raising taxes on sports betting
Rachael Davies
Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday. Composite image showing Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook and Donald Trump Jr. against a financial market chart background.
Prediction Pulse: Lisa Cook faces Trump challenge, Trump Jr. plays both markets, and Taylor Swift turns Polymarket into a payday
Suswati Basu
FanDuel picks. FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
FanDuel launches new peer-to-peer fantasy sports app, FanDuel Picks
Rachael Davies
NFL logo
Americans are expected to spend $30 billion betting on the upcoming NFL season
Rachael Davies
Two hands shaking on a deep red background. Former Ladbrokes CEO charged in Turkish bribery case 
Former Ladbrokes CEO charged in Turkish bribery case 
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

King Philippe of Belgium
Gambling

Belgium appoints new members to six-year service in Gaming Commission
Rachael Davies28 minutes

The King of Belgium has confirmed the 12 new gambling regulatory members serving in the Gaming Commission for the next six years. King Philippe of Belgium has confirmed the names...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software