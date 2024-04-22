Fallout 4 stuck on the mirror? Here’s how to fix that

Fallout 4 has gotten so many new players who have binge-watched the excellent TV show and thought, I want me some more Fallout. This brings the game into a rather unique position where lots of you are having problems and getting stuck on the game for the first time, so some of its annoying quirks that caught so many out originally are resurfacing and causing headaches for a whole new generation of players.

One of the bigger annoyances in Fallout 4 can come early on in the character creation section. You really would have thought this would have been fixed by now, but, well Bethesda.

How to fix Fallout 4’s stuck mirror bug

As handsome as you are there is considerably more to Fallout 4 than just staring at your stuck face in a mirror – this isn’t Mirror Simulator after all (that game doesn’t exist but it should, call me).

There are a couple of versions of the mirror bug and if you are lucky you will manage to swerve all of them and get into the game proper, but if not there are some partial workarounds.

The game seems to get stuck in some kind of coding loop where the character creation HUD never pops up so our tactic to try and break the loop seems legit. If you are stuck staring at yourself, pause the game, wait a few seconds and unpause it.

What we are looking for is the dialogue of your character kicking in, if that happens the HUD should follow soon after. If nothing happens, repeat the process and try again, chances are within the first few attempts you will have forced the game to do what it is actually supposed to do and let you shape your character.

Another bug variant may see nothing at all appear in the mirror, like some kind of post-apocalyptic vampire (that game doesn’t exist, call me) you will have no reflection staring back at you. It is unlikely the pause/unpause trick will work here and your only course of action will be to try and restart the game.

Annoying but do bear in mind this game comes from a simpler time 10 years ago where bugs were merely features.