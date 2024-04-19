Fallout franchise is dominating Europe’s games chart

The Fallout video game franchise is enjoying a massive boom in sales thanks to the new (and popular) Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime, which has made Fallout 4 the number-one game in Europe.

Data from GamesIndustry.biz found the 2015 open-world RPG set in the post-apocalyptic Fallout universe has taken the top spot in the European game sales chart with a whopping 7,500% increase in sales week-on-week.

The surge in sales is not just down to the TV show, although that’s the main driving force, but also significant discounts on Fallout games across all platforms in a coordinated marketing push from developers Bethesda. No fewer than four Fallout games are taking up the top spots in Europe’s Top 10.

Fallout 4 topping Europe chart

Fallout 4 leads the pack, with 69% of its sales coming on PC and the remaining split between PlayStation and Xbox. It’s important to note that the data does not account for gameplay through subscription services like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus Extra, and Amazon’s own Luna platform where the game is freely available.

At #8 is the often-maligned online multiplayer Fallout 76, which saw 85% of its sales on PC. The classic Fallout: New Vegas from 2010 is at #9, followed immediately by its predecessor Fallout 3.

Industry analysts expect the Fallout revival to continue in the coming weeks as viewers remain captivated by the TV adaptation. The surge in game sales showcases the immense promotional power of hit shows based on beloved gaming franchises similar to the effect seen for the Witcher games when Netflix released its first series based on the fantasy franchise and The Last Of Us which proved a hit for HBO.

Will there be a second season of the Fallout TV show?

The interest in the Fallout franchise is set to remain, the show has already been renewed for a second season. On Thursday evening (Apr. 18) the official fallout account posted on X:

Wouldn't want to keep you on the edge of your seat, now, would we? See you back in the Wasteland for SEASON 2. pic.twitter.com/ULs6DEPHDW — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 18, 2024

No release has yet been given.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox Gaming, said of the news: “Congrats to everyone involved—we’re thrilled to welcome so many newcomers to the world of Fallout. From the highly rated show now getting its second season, to our deep lineup of Fallout games across consoles, PC, and mobile, thank you all for joining us in the wasteland.”

Featured image: Canva/Bethesda