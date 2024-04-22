How many companions can you have at the same time in Fallout 4?

Venturing out into the world in Fallout 4 is a seminal moment in video gaming and it is very cool that so many people are experiencing it for the first time, having come to the game wanting a little more Fallout in their lives after the success of the excellent TV show.

Fallout 4 has been available all these years but you haven’t looked at it because you had so many games on your backlog, but now, here you are experiencing its wonders for the very first time. Well done you.

Of course, that also means there is a world of things to discover, puzzles to solve, bugs to transverse, and just some obtuse stuff that might not be obvious. Like this one.

Can you have two companions in Fallout 4?

You can only have one permanent companion in Fallout 4, let’s get that out of the way right at the beginning. There are around 13 options for permocomps (only I call them that, but you should too) but you can mod the game (see below) to make this more flexible for you should that be what you want.

Otherwise, unmodded you can have the one with you be it human, dog, or mutant.

Best Fallout 4 companion mods

The glory of Fallout 4 being a relatively old game is that it has already had the bejesus modded out of it. It has a whole section of mods to bend your companion wishes to your desires. In fact there are 73 pages of companion mods on Nexus – yes you read that correctly, including mods for brand-new pals, full-voiced companions, and also mods that let you bring more along for the ride as you play.

We advise maybe getting used to the base game first before modding it, although if you have modded any Bethesda game before such as Skyrim or Starfield, this is a piece of cake and you make your game look tons better in the process.