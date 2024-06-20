Languagesx
Home EVE Vanguard Solstice event arrives with a ton of new content

EVE Vanguard Solstice event arrives with a ton of new content

If you play the shooter aspect of EVE Online, Vanguard then there is a new limited-time event that you need to be checking out.

If you use EVE Omega (the game’s in-house currency) then the Solstice event will be open to you – nicely timed, what with it being the Solstice and all.

Starting today the event will continue until 1st July and bring some new content, as well as a patch containing the usual bag of fixes and improvements.

The most interesting bit is a new archipelago map full of vaults and tropical jungles to battle through.

Of course, all the while, normal Eve Online players will be doing what Eve Online players do, having mass political space battles the likes of which are not possible in any other game. It’s almost the perfect gaming universe.

It does seem as though this is a pivotal moment in Vanguard’s development. Tucked away at the bottom of the press release for Solstice is the following paragraph:

“Solstice marks the final public event in EVE Vanguard for the coming months, and we encourage all players who want to contribute to its development to participate. For the next phase of EVE Vanguard’s development, EVE Vanguard Founders’ members will have the chance to continue playing the game in private playtests and help shape the future of ground combat in New Eden. Throughout Solstice and beyond, players can join the EVE Vanguard Founders’ community on Discord, where they will have direct access to developers, get a first look at concepts and prototypes, and make their mark in the ongoing development process. We look forward to announcing further public events and playtests in the future.”

So it seems CCP is taking a step back for a strategic look at where to go next with the EVE offshoot. Interesting times in nullspace ahead.

Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020.

a Brotherhood of Steel paladin in full powered armor glares at the viewer among the ruins of Washington D.C. with the crumbling Washington Monument, superstructure exposed, in the distance
Technology

Fallout creator takes you inside the demise of the original Fallout 3
Owen Good2 mins

Tim Cain, the creator of Fallout, has provided fresh insight into the cancellation of the original Fallout 3 — the one in development at Interplay yet ash-canned five years before...

