EVE Online Equinox – Colonize the dangerous corners of space in new expansion

EVE Online has long since transcended being called merely a game. Books are written about it’s politics. Great battles are recorded for posterity in the same way as we know all about the great battles of history – 1066, The Somme, Stalingrad, and so many more and yet, for a first-timer loading up the game it is difficult to see how to get involved in the bigger picture. To get into Eve is to start a second life, in computer-generated space.

June 11th will see EVE’s latest expansion, Equinox, arrive and this is not something beginners will be lured into easily. If you don’t know the game then this is not for you, it is an expansion after all.

What it is, is also hugely impressive. I watched the trailer and wanted to be in the future, check it out, it’s awesome.

EVE Online’s creators CCP continue to push their space epic in new directions as the technology we have to actually play it continues to push forward.

“EVE has always been defined by its players’ ability to forge their own destiny through economic dominance, political machinations and military conquest,” said Bergur Finnbogason, EVE Online’s Creative Director. “With Equinox, we’re taking that open-ended freedom to new heights by giving pilots greater agency over nullsec’s valuable resources – while challenging them with the moral implications about the cost of such ambition. We’re also extremely excited to see what amazing designs players will make with EVE’s new SKINR tool: the sky truly is the limit for personalizing your favorite ships.”

For those of you that may not know what Bergur is talking about, EVE Online’s nullsec is its low to no security space. It’s a wild west frontier out there, and not somewhere you will be venturing when you first start out alone.

“This expansion marks the continuation of EVE Vanguard as the ultimate evolving sci-fi sandbox FPS. Our process of collaboration with the community is a unique opportunity for players to become closely involved with the game’s future direction, and we thank our founders for contributing towards our shared vision of a compelling shooter in the EVE Universe,” said Snorri Arnason, EVE Online’s Game Director. “With a dangerously beautiful new map, adaptive weaponry, and new ways to play we can’t wait to see the chaos that the Vanguard will inflict on its shores as their impact grows across the ongoing conflicts of New Eden.”

