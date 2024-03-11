Subscribe
Home European Commission breached privacy laws with Microsoft software use

European Commission breached privacy laws with Microsoft software use

EU flag on a Euro banknote / EU Commission breached data rules with use of Microsoft software

The European Commission’s use of Microsoft software is in breach of data protection laws.

Following a probe by the European Union’s (EU) privacy regulator, the bloc’s executive body was also made aware that it had failed to put in place adequate safeguards for the transfer of personal data to non-EU states.

The European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) announced its findings after the investigation began in May 2021. The infringements relate to several data protection rules.

“In particular, the Commission has failed to provide appropriate safeguards to ensure that personal data transferred outside the EU/EEA are afforded an essentially equivalent level of protection as guaranteed in the EU/EEA,” wrote the EDPS.

“Furthermore, in its contract with Microsoft, the Commission did not sufficiently specify what types of personal data are to be collected and for which explicit and specified purposes when using Microsoft 365.”

The EEA, or European Economic Area, consists of the 27 EU countries and Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The EU has data accords in place with 16 countries, including Argentina, Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the US.

European Commission response to EDPS censure

The European Commission has been instructed to cease all data flows through its use of Microsoft 365 to the tech giant parent company and any of its associated firms that may be located outside the EU or any jurisdiction where there is no data agreement in place.

A deadline of 9 December 2024 has been set for the EC to comply with the order.

Wojciech Wiewiórowski, the European Data Protection Supervisor, spoke on what EU bodies expect to have the relevant protections in place.

“It is the responsibility of the EU institutions, bodies, offices, and agencies (EUIs) to ensure that any processing of personal data outside and inside the EU/EEA, including in the context of cloud-based services, is accompanied by robust data protection safeguards and measures, he stressed.

“This is imperative to ensure that individuals’ information is protected.”

Image credit: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Warner Bros’ MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies
Department of Homeland Security is scouring gaming communities for ‘extremist content’
Rachael Davies
EU flag on a Euro banknote / EU Commission breached data rules with use of Microsoft software
European Commission breached privacy laws with Microsoft software use
Graeme Hanna
Reddit aiming for $6.4 billion IPO flotation
Reddit striving for $6.4 billion valuation in upcoming IPO
Graeme Hanna
Ready Player One author Ernest Cline heads up Web3 multiverse game
Rachael Davies

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Gaming

Warner Bros' MultiVersus finally gets a re-release date
Rachael Davies10 mins

After an open beta last year, Warner Bros.' MultiVersus has an official release date for the free-to-play game. Warner Bros.-owned Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus will return in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.