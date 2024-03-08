Subscribe
Home Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored “ongoing attack”

Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored “ongoing attack”

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors

Microsoft has detailed an update on the ongoing cyber attack it has been subjected to from suspected Russian state-sponsored hackers.

Using information obtained during a hit last year, the group known as Midnight Blizzard has targeted Microsoft’s internal systems, the tech giant said in an official blog post.

The company has also shared the latest information with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, in a fresh filing posted on Friday.

“In recent weeks, we have seen evidence that Midnight Blizzard is using information initially exfiltrated from our corporate email systems to gain, or attempt to gain, unauthorized access,” Microsoft wrote.

“This has included access to some of the company’s source code repositories and internal systems. To date we have found no evidence that Microsoft-hosted customer-facing systems have been compromised.”

What was the initial Midnight Blizzard cyber attack on Microsoft?

In a targeted recon mission, Midnight Blizzard (also known as Nobelium) was able to access a legacy system account using a password-spraying attack.

Although the malicious activity was discovered on 12 January, it is believed the cyberattack commenced in late November 2023, leaving the American multinational tech giant to play catch-up on the serious incident.

Now, Microsoft is facing further intrusion with the hackers “ attempting to use secrets of different types it has found,” as the company detailed an increase in the volume of the attacks. It stated password sprays had increased almost 10-fold in February, beyond the significant rate experienced in January this year.

This is a sophisticated, organized cyber attack that shows no sign of abating, as detailed in the statement.

“Midnight Blizzard’s ongoing attack is characterized by a sustained, significant commitment of the threat actor’s resources, coordination, and focus. It may be using the information it has obtained to accumulate a picture of areas to attack and enhance its ability to do so.”

“This reflects what has become more broadly an unprecedented global threat landscape, especially in terms of sophisticated nation-state attacks.”

Microsoft has insisted it remains committed to the ongoing investigation of Midnight Blizzard’s activities.

The hacker collective is believed to be working at the behest of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, known by its native initials, SVR.

Featured image: Pexels

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Freelance Writer

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored “ongoing attack”
Graeme Hanna
A captivating 3D render of a modern workspace, where AI skills are seamlessly integrated into the daily operations. The focus is on the workforce, who are engaged in a variety of tasks, and the technology they are using. The overall atmosphere is professional and productive, with a touch of futuristic design., 3d render
AI skills acting as catalyst for higher salaries
Graeme Hanna
A striking black and white headshot of Donald Trump, with a serious and confrontational expression. The background features a modern, vibrant TikTok logo, casting a dynamic and bold shadow on the former president. The cinematic setting is a dimly lit, high-contrast environment that emphasizes the tension and drama of the scene.
Trump defends TikTok against ‘enemy’ Meta
Charlotte Colombo
A futuristic and captivating 3D render of various AI-related cryptocurrency coins. The coins are displayed in a circular arrangement, and each has a unique design featuring AI-themed symbols and patterns. The overall ambiance of the image is innovative and high-tech, reflecting the potential growth and development of AI in the world of cryptocurrency., 3d render
Coinbase report urges “caution” on AI coins despite boom
Graeme Hanna
A photo of a pair of Apple Airpods Max on a table
Apple AirPods Max 2: release date, specs and price
James Jones

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Microsoft small-scall atomic reactors
Hack

Microsoft details update on Russian-sponsored "ongoing attack"
Graeme Hanna54 seconds

Microsoft has detailed an update on the ongoing cyber attack it has been subjected to from suspected Russian state-sponsored hackers. Using information obtained during a hit last year, the group...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.