Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Epic Games accuses Apple of holding up launch of its EU games store

Epic Games accuses Apple of holding up launch of its EU games store

AI image depicting Fortnite character in contest with Apple / Epic Games, the Fortnite developer, has accused the EU of delaying its games store in Europe
tl;dr

  • Epic Games claims Apple is delaying its efforts to launch an iOS games store in Europe, filing a new antitrust complaint.
  • Epic alleges Apple's rejection of its app is arbitrary, violating the Digital Markets Act, and has informed the European Commission.
  • Apple states it's working with Epic to resolve the issue, while the European Commission declined to comment.

Epic Games has claimed Apple is deliberately delaying its efforts to launch its own iOS games store in Europe and has lodged a further antitrust complaint with the European Union.

The Fortnite developer has alleged that Apple is refusing its app because the tech giant believes the Install and In-app Purchases labels and buttons are too similar to those used in its App Store. 

“We are using the same “Install” and “In-app purchases” naming conventions that are used across popular app stores on multiple platforms, and are following standard conventions for buttons in iOS apps,” Epic stated in a three-part post on X, formerly Twitter. 

“Apple’s rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act), and we’ve shared our concerns with the European Commission,” it said.

Ongoing dispute between Apple and Epic Games

In response, Apple said it is working with the developer to find a solution to the impasse so that the games store can be made available. 

The European Commission, the legislative body of the EU, declined to comment to Reuters on the issue. 

This isn’t the first time there has been a dispute between the parties, as a legal battle has been ongoing since 2020. Epic, which has been linked to an exclusive release, alleged the iPhone maker’s practice of charging up to 30% commissions on in-app payments on its native iOS devices contravened US antitrust regulations. 

A judge ruled that Apple does not operate a monopoly and does not need to allow third-party app stores in the States, but the company was ordered to allow in-app sales outside of its App Store.

The Cupertino multinational agreed to comply but stated it would still apply a 27% commission charge on sales (12% for small developers), resulting in Epic returning to court to contest Apple’s position. The developer claimed it was an act of bad faith, that went against the spirit of the judge’s ruling. 

In May, the judge intimated she was likely to rule in favor of Epic, due to issues with the action taken by Apple. She has requested full disclosure of all Apple’s internal documents relating to the 27% commission call.

Image credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image depicting Fortnite character in contest with Apple / Epic Games, the Fortnite developer, has accused the EU of delaying its games store in Europe
Epic Games accuses Apple of holding up launch of its EU games store
Graeme Hanna
crystallization catalysts in the first descendant
How to get and use Crystallization Catalysts in The First Descendant
Jacob Woodward
Key art featuring Crash Bandicoot in front of three different levels from the game.
Xbox Game Pass to get an absolute Activision classic, say leakers
Ali Rees
Flight Simulator 2020 over Washington DC
Not upgrading to Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024? Don’t worry, the current version will be supported until 2028
Paul McNally
Bloodborne running on a PS4 emulator on a PC
PlayStation 4 Emulator shadPS4 shaping up to run Bloodborne on the PC
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image of Google Pixel phone / Pixel 9 tipped to launch with ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
Technology

Google Pixel 9 tipped to launch with ultrasonic fingerprint reader
Graeme Hanna43 mins

Google Pixel smartphones have previously been beset with some issues that have been repeated through different generations of the series.  Aspects such as outdated camera sensors, limited wide cameras, and...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.