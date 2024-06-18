Languagesx
It looks like we're getting Lord of the Fallen 2 as an Epic Games exclusive

It looks like we’re getting Lord of the Fallen 2 as an Epic Games exclusive

Key art for Lords of the Fallen - an ominous figure clutches a sword in the background, with the title of the game in large white font in the forefront of the image.
tl;dr

  • Lords of the Fallen sequel, codenamed "Project 3," is set for release in 2026.
  • The sequel may be an Epic Games exclusive on PC, per a recent deal with CI Games.
  • The game, potentially titled "Death of the Fallen," will also be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Lord of the Fallen, a moderately successful Soulslike from Hexworks, is set to see a sequel in 2026, and it might be an Epic Games exclusive.

The sequel, which is codenamed “Project 3” and will be the third game in the series, was the subject of a recent filing in Poland that confirmed a target of 2026 for the game.

According to the filing shared on the Polish financial news website Bankier.pl, developers Hexworks and publishers CI Games have signed a deal with Epic Games which “grants Epic the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the sequel of the game “Lords of the Fallen” (working title: Project 3) (the”Game”) on the PC platform for the entire product life cycle.”

The 2023 game being called Lord of the Fallen has caused some confusion — CI Games published a game with the same name but by a different developer (Deck 13) back in 2014. The 2023 game is not a remake or re-release so many people feel it should have a different name, or at least be called Lords of the Fallen 2.

They seem to have learned their lesson on this matter, as a trademark filed early in 2024 for “downloadable game software’ by CI Games seems to indicate that the new upcoming game will be named Death of the Fallen.

Will the Lords of the Fallen sequel be released on other platforms?

While the filing confirms that Epic will have the “exclusive right to distribute globally […] on the PC platform”, it also states that the overall rights to the game as well as the rights to publish and distribute the game “on all other platforms, including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, for which the game is currently being developed, will remain with [CI Games].”

This isn’t a guarantee, but the words “currently in development” certainly suggest that we can expect to see the new game (whether it’s called Lords of the Fallen 2, Lords of the Fallen 3, or Death of the Fallen, all of which would work in some way) on consoles as well as the PC — it’s just unlikely the game will see a Steam release for a long time.

Lords of the Fallen (2023) was met with mixed reviews at release, but the recent 1.5 update with Advanced Game Modifiers and many bug fixes has resulted in it beginning to claw back its reputation – its ‘recent reviews’ on Steam are now ‘Mostly Positive’, suggesting it might finally have turned a corner. This is good news for a Lords of the Fallen sequel.

Featured image credit: CI Games

tags
Ali Rees
Tech journalist

Ali Rees is a freelance writer based in the UK. They have worked as a data and analytics consultant, a software tester, and a digital marketing and SEO specialist. They have been a keen gamer and tech enthusiast since their childhood in are currently the Gaming and Tech editor at Brig Newspaper. They also have a Substack where they review short video games. During the pandemic, Ali turned their hand to live streaming and is a fan of Twitch. When not writing, Ali enjoys playing video and board games, live music, and reading. They have two cats and both of…

