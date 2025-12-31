Home Entain figures show the Grand National was the biggest betting event of the year once again

Entain figures show the Grand National was the biggest betting event of the year once again

Close-up of a jockey on a horse jumping over a hay hurdle, countryside landscape in the background. Grand National tops world's most popular betting events, Entain figures show

The sports betting company Entain has given an insight into the world’s most popular betting events, with the Grand National once again taking the crown.

The company owns brands that operate around the world, including Ladbrokes (UK and Australia), Coral (UK), BetMGM (North America), Eurobet (Italy), SuperSport (Croatia), STS (Poland), Sportingbet (South America), TAB (New Zealand), BetCity (the Netherlands), and several more.

The analysis spans a global mix of sports and cultures, but it was the UK-based Grand National which remains the undisputed leader, with this being a popular horse race held annually at Aintree in the north of England. Its first run took place in 1839 and it’s made itself known for being a high-profile event.

The next most popular betting event of the year, according to Entain, was the Super Bowl. The company described this as being a “global betting phenomenon.” They also say the data highlighted how stand-alone televised games are key drivers of betting activity, whether in the playoffs of prime-time slots like Monday and Thursday Night Football.

Grand National makes number one spot for most popular betting event, Entain says

Speaking of the NFL, two games in the opening weeks of the 2025 season made it into Entain’s top 20 list, with the first being the season opener and the second being Detroit Lions vs Baltimore Ravens.

Global football is also featured on the list, with the company saying: “Finals dominate, including the Champions League Final (5th), Club World Cup Final (7th), Nations League Final (9th), and South America’s Copa Libertadores Final (19th).

“The Europa League Final (15th) also features more prominently , having featured two struggling Premier League giants. Champions League semi-finals and quarter finals appear throughout the top 50, reflecting the tournament’s global appeal.”

Domestic football was up there too, with Manchester United v Liverpool being the most popular domestic fixture in the world. The US Masters was the third top betting event, with golf as a whole being another well-loved category.

Greg Ferris, Managing Director, Sports at Entain, said: “From Cheltenham to the Super Bowl, and from Champions League to the Libertadores Final, this list shows how our customers’ interests span continents and sports.

“The Grand National and the Super Bowl are cultural phenomena that transcend sports and are annual traditions for recreational customers. Beyond these leading top two events, the diversity in the top 50 of different sports reflects our global reach and the varied passions of millions of fans worldwide.”

Featured Image: Credit to Paul on Wikimedia Commons

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Sophie Atkinson
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Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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