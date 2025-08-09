Emmanuel Clase, Gilbert Arenas, and the rise of sports gambling: is betting culture overtaking pro athletes?

The explosive growth of sports betting is starting to clash with the world of professional sports, and not always in a good way. As the sports industry pulls in billions and becomes a regular part of how people watch games, more and more athletes are getting caught up in gambling-related trouble.

Take Major League Baseball, for example. Recently, the league placed Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and pitcher Luis Ortiz on paid leave. Ortiz is reportedly being looked at as part of a gambling investigation tied to in-game prop bets. Over in the NBA, things are heating up too as former star Gilbert Arenas was arrested on suspicion of running illegal poker games. While Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is also in the spotlight in relation to prop bets during the 2023-24 season.

Two years ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in the NJ sports betting case (Gov. Murphy, et al. v. NCAA, NFL, NHL, NBA & MLB). Full ruling here – https://t.co/BrKMtdWxDo. Most important sentence from ruling below: pic.twitter.com/MSwr0hEIPx — Ryan M. Rodenberg (@SportsLawProf) May 14, 2020

These are part of a larger trend that’s been growing ever since the US Supreme Court cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting back in 2018. What used to be a touchy subject in league offices is now fully woven into the sports world. And with gambling becoming easier to access and less taboo, it raises a big question whether betting culture is starting to take over pro athletes.

Why might some athletes be drawn to sports gambling and should they be able to gamble?

“Interesting… but the issue of professional athletes becoming involved in illegal gambling is complex but not entirely new,” Professor Andy Lane, a sport psychology expert from the University of Wolverhampton, told ReadWrite. “Sports history—particularly in boxing—shows longstanding links between gambling and attempts to influence outcomes, sometimes through organized crime.”

“From a psychological standpoint, elite athletes often exhibit traits such as high sensation-seeking, risk tolerance, and competitiveness—traits that are essential for sporting success but may also make them more susceptible to gambling behaviors.” – Professor Andy Lane, University of Wolverhampton

The difference today is access. “The advent of online gambling platforms and mobile apps has removed many of the barriers that once made such behavior more difficult or more visible,” Professor Lane explained. These days, elite athletes often have money to spend, downtime between games or seasons, and a natural craving for adrenaline. With gambling apps just a tap away on their phones, the temptation is always right there in their pocket.

“The largest single-year increases for all presented service and treatment utilization data were observed between 2021-22, following the implementation of legalized mobile sports betting in January 2022,” said the state’s Office of Addiction Services and Supports, which helps people dealing with gambling-related problems and disorders.

Right now, 22% of Americans have a mobile sports betting account. That number jumps to 48% for men between the ages of 18 and 49, according to the Siena College Research Institute.

Why is sports gambling so popular and has it increased temptation?

Dr. Greg Gomez, Clinical Director at The Oasis Recovery in California, sees this reflected in his own therapeutic work: “The accessibility of gambling apps, combined with marketing, has normalized gambling somewhat. It’s especially common in the sports world.” He added, “If an athlete is off-season, or injured, they may seek out gambling as a substitute for thrill seeking.”

It’s not just how easy it is to place a bet that pulls athletes in. A lot of it has to do with their mindset. “Elite athletes often exhibit traits such as high sensation-seeking, risk tolerance, and competitiveness,” Professor Lane noted. These traits may fuel their success in sport but also “make them more susceptible to gambling behaviors.”

“There really aren’t enough safeguards. Access to mental health support and education are still somewhat limited in the professional sporting environment.” – Dr. Greg Gomez, The Oasis Recovery Clinical Director

Dr. Gomez echoed this, stating, “There is an overlap between gambling behavior and the mindset of many professional sports players. Many have a very competitive mindset. This can play into gambling, as well.”

Lester Morse, director of Rehabs UK, offered another psychological dimension: “For individuals prone to addiction, the brain’s baseline emotional state… doesn’t function normally, leaving them with a feeling of chronic dissatisfaction.” Morse warned that professional sport can become a temporary fix, but the rush fades. “The brain quickly builds a tolerance… and gambling, with its high stakes and unpredictability, can become the next outlet.”

“It’s important to clarify: not everyone who gambles has a gambling addiction,” Morse stressed. “The difference lies in self-control.” However, for those who do suffer from addiction, the consequences can be devastating. “We often say in recovery: ‘If your gambling is costing you more than money, you may have a problem.’ For an athlete, that cost is their career and reputation, but the addiction can overpower even that.”

Is there enough support out there?

Morse is also critical of current societal responses: “Our society is failing to treat addiction successfully across the board, and sports is no exception. We focus on the symptoms: the gambling, instead of the cause.”

Even with all the risks, most experts agree that professional sports organizations aren’t really doing enough to tackle the problem. Dr. Gomez was blunt: “There really aren’t enough safeguards. Access to mental health support and education are still somewhat limited in the professional sporting environment.”

Professor Lane elaborated further: “While some governing bodies have monitoring systems and education programmes in place, it’s questionable whether these are proactive or robust enough. Too often, interventions occur after reputational damage has been done.”

He suggested that a “more psychologically informed approach” is needed – one that combines mental health support, digital literacy, and meaningful education. “Confidential access to mental health professionals, workshops on financial and digital literacy, and stronger role modelling from governing bodies could all contribute to better prevention,” Professor Lane added.

The growing number of gambling scandals involving pro athletes appears to point to a deeper, more systemic issue that’s being driven by technology, culture, and psychological factors that often go unchecked. The intense competitive drive that helps athletes succeed can also make them especially vulnerable, and the systems meant to protect them just don’t seem strong enough to handle it.

In the words of Professor Lane: “This is not an entirely new issue, but the landscape has changed significantly.” And unless sports organizations evolve their approach to match this new reality, the headlines may only get worse.

