Elegoo launches new Saturn 4 Ultra and Saturn 4 resin 3D printers

3D printer technology continues to advance at a rapid rate, both in the FDM and resin worlds. One of the major ways things are getting a bit more Star Trek Replicator is speed. The time in which it takes to print models these days is so much faster than ever before and companies are constantly trying to make things faster.

Of course, with speed comes the risk of print failure as well so there are definitely new techniques to be employed as the journey continues.

Elegoo has been in the resin printing space for a few years now, we looked at its Neptune 4 Max recently, and its Saturn and Mars resin machines have proved extremely reliable and popular. Uniformation may have come along and stolen the show with its GKTwo, but that is a machine that costs upwards of twice the amount of what Elegoo is pitching here as they release the new V4 models of the Saturn and Saturn Ultra today.

The Ultra is obviously the larger of the two models while the base Saturn with its green flip-up lid definitely is tipping a nod to the aforementioned GKTwo.

The Ultra also has a flip-up lid (finally it seems more companies are cottoning on to this simple but must-have feature) comes in a smokey grey and looks very nice indeed. It also comes with Elegoo’s new Tilt Release technology which both speeds things up and reduces the suction effect created by the model sticking to the bottom of the vat and being pulled upwards by the build plate on its travels. Here. the vat is tilted slightly at the end of a layer by a piston which helps release the print from the FEP.

Pre-orders for both machines have just opened and they are expected to ship in June/July. The Saturn 4 costs $319 while the large Saturn 4 Ultra model costs $449, which considering you get an AI monitoring camera and the new Tilt Release seems wholly reasonable.

New Saturn 4 features

Saturn 4

10-inch 12K Mono LCD

COB + Fresnel Collimating Lens

Auto Leveling & Intelligent Mechanical Sensor

User-Friendly Structure & Advanced Cooling System

Large Print Size of 218.88×122.88×220 mm³

Saturn 4 Ultra