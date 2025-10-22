Popular Search Terms

EGBA launches influencer marketing pledge, with minors to be protected

The European Gaming & Betting Association (EGBA) has launched an all-new pledge which establishes standards for responsible influencer marketing across the gambling sector.

The framework includes three core pillars which will apply to all forms of influencer content, including live streams, stories, posts, videos, and any digital content formats.

One of the major parts of the pledge is the ‘Enhanced Advertising Standards’ category, which introduces rules and guidelines on transparency and age-gating mechanisms to prevent minors from accessing influencer marketing content for online gambling.

The Pledge on Responsible Influencer Marketing in Online Gambling was created in collaboration with the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA) and is the first industry-wide set of influencer marketing standards in Europe’s gambling sector.

The trade association says this marks “a significant step forward in addressing the fast-paced evolution of online marketing, particularly the growing use of influencers in the gambling industry.”

What does the EGBA pledge on responsible influencer marketing include?

The ‘Enhanced Advertising Standards’ section aims to build on the EGBA Code’s prohibition of gambling market content appealing to minors by introducing content moderation requirements and audience demographic checks.

Another pillar is the ‘Influencer Selection Criteria’ which is where EGBA members are to commit to working exclusively with influencers who have been screened for responsible marketing conduct and who abide by advertising standards and legislation.

The members of the association are urged to use training programs to ensure the influencers they work with remain on top of the latest regulatory and self-regulatory developments for advertising.

The final core pillar is ‘Independent Monitoring and Compliance’ whereby EGBA members commit to regularly monitoring their influencer marketing content by independent entities and to promptly remove any content that is non-compliant with the pledge.

The Secretary General of EGBA, Maarten Haijer, explained more about the introduction of the pledge: “As the online advertising landscape continues to evolve, we’re proud to lead the industry with the first comprehensive standards for influencer marketing in Europe’s gambling sector.

“This pledge demonstrates our members’ commitment to responsible advertising and willingness to go beyond regulatory requirements to ensure the highest standards of transparency and minor protection in their influencer partnerships.”

Sophie Atkinson
