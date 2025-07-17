Fintech firm Yaspa Joins EGBA As Newest Associate Member

The fintech company that blends AI with open banking has become the newest associate member of the European Gaming & Betting Association (EGBA).

This association is the Brussels-based representative body for Europe’s online gambling operators which are established, licensed and regulated within the EU. It covers innovation in all areas of the sector, including in payments.

Now that Yaspa is a member, it will contribute its expertise in open banking payments and customer verification to support the association’s mission of promoting ‘high industry standards and help shape the association’s knowledge and approach to the evolving payments landscape.’

Commenting on the membership, Yaspa’s CEO, James Neville, said, “We’re delighted to join EGBA as an associate member and to collaborate with some of the most forward-thinking companies in Europe’s online gambling sector.

“At Yaspa, we’re committed to driving payment innovation that enhances security, trust, and user experience for operators and their customers. We look forward to working closely with EGBA and its members to help shape the future of secure and seamless payments.”

EGBA members contributed €3.8 billion in taxes to the European economy

Yaspa will join the likes of bet365, Entertain, Flutter, LeoVegas Group and other companies who are current members. Earlier in July, the association announced that its members contributed €3.8 billion in taxes to the European economy in 2024.

They also collectively achieved record progress in safer gambling and social responsibility, according to EGBA. The report found that its members sent 100 million safety messages to their European customers last year, with this marking a 48% year-on-year increase.

According to the report, 69% of their customers – or 26.7 million of them – use safety tools, with half doing so voluntarily.

It was also found that €735 million was invested in European sports through sponsorships, fees, and streaming rights payments – with streaming rights accounting for the largest share (62%).

The amount donated to charities and community initiatives across Europe totaled €156.8 million, with this representing a 4% yearly increase.

Featured Image: Credit to EGBA on LinkedIn