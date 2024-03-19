Subscribe
Home Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Worldwide launch times and preload announced – when can you play it?

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – Worldwide launch times and preload announced – when can you play it?

A screenshot from Dragon's Dogma 2

Nearly there, so nearly there. One of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year is almost with us. It is so close we can smell it.

Many of you will have already created your characters ready to get going as quickly as you can as the free Character Creator was released ahead of the game last week. If you are unsure what role you want to play in the game we also have a handy breakdown of all the starting vocations you can choose from when you start off.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 worldwide release times

Capcom has handily provided a global map showing all the launch times across the planet for the game. The game unlocks at the same time for everybody but depending on where you are in the world, that will be a different time or even day for you. If you live in North or South America your game will unlock for you on the evening of the 21st whereas the further East you go the later it gets due to time differences.

Check out the map below to locate your time zone:

A image of a map showing the launch times for Dragon's Dogma 2

The key ones for ease are:

  • PDT – 5pm 21st March
  • EDT – 8pm 21st March
  • GMT – Midnight 22nd March
  • CET- 1am 22nd March
  • JST- 9am 22nd March

Dragon’s Dogma 2 preload

As we are looking at a download size of around 70 GB and you will have already checked you hit the system requirements it is good news we bring that the game can be pre-loaded onto your systems from Wednesday 20th March. Pre-load is available for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation and will help you avoid any potential slow download times if the servers all get hammered at the same time of release, so we would strongly advise getting set up ahead of time if you possibly can.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Paul McNally
Gaming Editor

Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title published by IDG Media. Having spent time as Head of Communications at a professional sports club and working for high-profile charities such as the National Literacy Trust, he returned as Managing Editor in charge of large US-based technology websites in 2020. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine,…

Related News

An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements
Paul McNally
A futuristic office environment where employees are wearing sleek, modern headsets that are their personal AI assistants., 3d render
Workplace AI negatively impacts quality of life, study finds
Sophie Atkinson
A mech looks out across the landscape on Lightyear Frontier, the farming sim now available on Xbox Game Pass
Xbox Game Pass adds open world adventure title for March 2024
Graeme Hanna
An image of one of Convai AI's Smart NPCs
A cyberpunk game with AI actors that make up their own dialogue? Count us in
Paul McNally
A stunning 3D render of a vocal chord synthesis display. The screen shows an intricate, colorful diagram of the vocal cords, with a vibrant energy flowing through them as sound waves radiate outward. The background is a futuristic, dark blue room with holographic projections and glowing controls, giving off a sense of advanced technology and scientific exploration., 3d render
AI wearable device to help people speak without vocal cords
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An image of VASCO from Starfield with his thumb up.
Gaming

Latest Starfield patch brings more enhancements and improvements
Paul McNally4 mins

The Starfield devs at Bethesda continue to stay true to their word of releasing regular, large patches for the game and it is already in much better shape than when...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.