Dragon Age Steam deal lets you catch up on the whole franchise for $10

Dragon Age: The Veilguard preppers take note: Right now you can have all three of the preceding games in BioWare’s fantasy role-playing series on Windows PC for just $10, via Steam.

Just because this deal is timed to capture interest in Dragon Age as the series prepares its fourth game for launch doesn’t mean it’s not a steal. These are deep role-playing experiences. Further, Dragon Age: Inquisition was many critics’ choice for game of the year in 2014, an award it also claimed at The Game Awards 2014 and the DICE Awards in 2015.

The sale slashes the price of Dragon Age Origins: Ultimate Edition and Dragon Age II: Ultimate Edition to $2.99 (90% off) and Dragon Age Inquisition (Game of the Year Edition) to $3.99 (also 90% off). So if you’ve completed one or more, you don’t have to buy all three bundled. If you want all three, that’s $9.97 plus tax.

The special editions mean buyers also get all the post launch content for each game, from content packs to story expansions. It’s worth noting that all three games (and their post-launch content) are part of the EA Play library, too, in case you’re already a subscriber. Either way, this deal lets you own everything outright.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this month, followed up by a huge, 20-minute walkthrough and gameplay reveal four days later. Dragon Age: The Veilguard does not yet have a launch date, other than it’s coming this fall.

The Dragon Age series began in 2009 with Dragon Age: Origins, at a time when BioWare was riding high on a reputation for deep, lore-rich role-playing games and the studio was itching to take a shot at a high-fantasy RPG in that mold.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was first known as Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the title under which it was announced back in 2022. It has been in development at BioWare since 2015, with some of that work interrupted to support Mass Effect: Andromeda (2017) and Anthem (2019) both of which were critical thuds.