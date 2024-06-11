Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a huge gameplay reveal

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a huge gameplay reveal

Bioware demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
tl;dr

  • Bioware released a 20-minute Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay demo featuring Minrathous under siege.
  • Players, as "Rook," join Varrick and Harding to combat demons and Venatori, using a reactive combat system.
  • The demo ends with a cliffhanger as Solas is confronted, leading to a Fall 2024 release announcement.

Bioware has released gameplay footage of the eagerly anticipated Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The gameplay demo shows a 20-minute walkthrough of Minrathous, the capital of Tervinter, under siege from a rift in the veil created by the former hero Solas.

Varrick and Harding, two much-loved dwarven characters, run alongside the player, going by “Rook,” as they search for the mage Neve. The city is besieged by demons, and we get a small timeline glimpse as Varrick says, “I haven’t seen this many (demons) come through the Fade in years.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gameplay

The video was dropped on the official Dragon Age X (formerly Twitter) today:

The signature Bioware character dialogue wheel is displayed as Harding asks the player a question before setting out further into the Minrathous night.

We see a smattering of close combat, which is more reactive and similar to an over-the-shoulder adventure like God of War. The Venatori, characters from the original Dragon Age game, are seen as the adventurers are running through the streets.

A combat wheel pops up during the showcase saying, “Use the Ability Wheel to pause the action and choose from Rook’s abilities.” A character ability named Static Strikes is used to damage the enemy considerably. At the base of the screen, a purple bar is filled with the number of successful hits landed on an opponent, allowing the character ability to become available again.

This could be the wheel we reported on earlier this month. Gary McKay, BioWare general manager, said the “wheel mechanic “opens up a huge amount of strategic possibilities, giving players the ability to control the flow of combat and link powerful combinations of abilities between players and their companions that can quickly turn the tide of any battle. We think we’ve found an exciting balance between fun, fluidity, and strategy for every encounter.”

Solas returns at the end of the demo

The team battles through the Arlathen Forrest to reach Solas’ ritual site. Under a cornucopia of magical energy, we see Varrick confront Solas.

Solas breaks Varrick’s crossbow, which is synonymous with the dwarf. The once great elf turns saying, “People are always dying; it’s what they do,” in response to his old friend’s pleas for him to stop this destruction of the living world.

“We shared a journey years ago. Do you think I would do this if I had no other option?” Solas asks Varrick. “You’ve come a long way and made a valiant effort, but this story does not end with my downfall.”

Choice has been a huge part of the Dragon Age series, and the Rook makes for a hard one in the trailer. He is forced to take Harding or Neve into the mystical storm of magic to interrupt Solas’ ritual.

Solas turns, shocked at the interrupted ritual, showing two shadowed characters emerging from the new rent in the Veil. The elven mage is dragged into the vortex, and the demo is wrapped with the Bioware game logo on show, with a Fall 2024 release window.

Image: EA.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Tech Journalist

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

Bioware demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a huge gameplay reveal
Brian-Damien Morgan
promotional screen for Just Dance: Welcome to Dancity, a VR edition of Ubisoft's popular music game
Just Dance goes to virtual reality with Just Dance VR: Welcome to Dancity
Owen Good
Resident Evil hits 10 million units sold
Resident Evil Village sells 10 million units, says Capcom
Brian-Damien Morgan
kill or spare modron ac valhalla
AC Valhalla: Kill or spare Modron options explained
Jacob Woodward
Helldivers 2 patch and warbonds to be released simultaneously
Helldivers 2 new patch drops alongside Viper Commando Warbond
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Bioware demo of Dragon Age: The Veilguard
Gaming

Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets a huge gameplay reveal
Brian-Damien Morgan5 seconds

Bioware has released gameplay footage of the eagerly anticipated Dragon Age: The Veilguard. The gameplay demo shows a 20-minute walkthrough of Minrathous, the capital of Tervinter, under siege from a...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.