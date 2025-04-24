Languagesx
DraftKings paid for Mississippi Speaker's Super Bowl visit, amid mobile betting push

AI image to depict Mississippi State Capitol / A local press investigation in Mississippi has attracted plenty of attention after it revealed House Speaker Jason White enjoyed an unreported trip to the Super Bowl in New Orleans this year.

In Mississippi, a local press investigation has attracted plenty of attention after it revealed House Speaker Jason White enjoyed an unreported trip to the Super Bowl in New Orleans this year.

It points to the leverage and significant influence of the gambling lobby, which spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on Magnolia State lawmakers, aiming to convince them to approve mobile sports betting. 

At present, sports betting in Mississippi is restricted to licensed casinos that accept in-person wagers only, but that could be about to change as in recent days, a bill has progressed to the Legislature committee stage. 

If passed, it would legalize and introduce sports betting via a mobile phone or computer. 

That would obviously be in the interests of the major gambling operators.

One such company, DraftKings, is directly embroiled in the Mississippi story as it funded White’s Super Bowl experience, at least in part. 

While the cheapest tickets for the contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs were up for grabs for almost $3000, the exact amount spent on the trip is unclear. 

Mississippi Today (MT) reported how White was joined in New Orleans by his wife, some of his staff, and their spouses, so it would have been a significant tab, but thanks to a loophole in Mississippi’s lobbying laws, there is no timely report on the expenses. 

With the story detailed extensively by MT, a spokesperson for the company pointed to the state lobbying law that gives DraftKings until the end of the year to document gifts to public officials. 

Tangled web and blurred lines between lawmakers and lobbyists

White’s group appeared to enjoy a lavish visit to the Super Bowl, as documented on social media. 

They were pictured at the Superdome, including his taxpayer-funded security guard, with the image later revealed by MT. 

It was then revealed that DraftKings paid for the coveted big match tickets.

Taylor Spillman, White’s communications chief, and her husband, Trey Spillman, who serves as Rankin County’s prosecuting attorney, photographed their Super Bowl weekend. 

Mr Spillman posted on his social media to thank DraftKings for the experience, but after the exposé by MT, he edited the Instagram post to remove any mention of DraftKings and the company’s “hospitality.” 

As one of the most powerful lawmakers in Mississippi, the Republican speaker, White, has repeatedly backed efforts to introduce mobile sports betting. He has critiqued Senate decisions to prevent the passage of legislation, pointing to the increased state revenue that would be unlocked. 

Undoubtedly, it would also increase the profits of the major gambling operators in what is a tangled web of story, highlighting the blurred lines between lax lobbying laws in Mississippi, determined lawmakers, and the alluring influence of the gambling lobby. 

 

Image credit: Grok/X

Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

