Cyberattack: Clearview loses $1.1m

Canadian energy producer Clearview Resources Ltd announced findings surrounding the cyber attack that cost the company $1.1m.

The company released an earlier press statement flagging the events on December 6, 2023.

”Clearview is in the process of assessing the impact on the Company’s operations. We are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been compromised or misused due to the situation. “

The company brought in Independent security experts to investigate the incident, leading to today’s information on the cyber-attack.

$1.1 million lost

It has now been disclosed that a cybersecurity incident was perpetrated through a compromised email address, which was then used to funnel company funds to a third-party account.

According to the most recent update from the company, Clearview ”experienced a cybersecurity incident whereby an internal email address was compromised and used by fraudulent actors to redirect the transfer of certain Company funds to a third-party account. The crime resulted in the loss of $1.5 million.”

The technology partner of the energy company was contacted immediately, and Clearview restricted several functions. Still, luckily, “no material impact to operations” was recorded once these key business systems were restored.

The company has said it will continue to investigate the events that took place in December last year and hopes to recover the lost funds alongside third-party experts and members of law enforcement.

However the energy provider is realistic that “due to the nature of the cybersecurity

incident, these efforts may not result in the return of all or some of the stolen funds.”

North American data and security

In other data and security news, the Biden Administration has announced new cybersecurity requirements for hospitals.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, a branch of the Department of Health and Human Services, is expected to propose these rules within the next month.

This should lead to further jobs in this sector. In a recent post, we looked at the top Cybersecurity roles across the United States, detailing the best places to work in this emerging American market.

Image Credit: Pixabay; Pexels