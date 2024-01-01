Cybersecurity jobs: The highest salary roles in the US

Cybersecurity is an industry of growing opportunities and one with plenty of job openings. There is a demand for qualified, skilled staff, a solid pipeline of work and top salaries to reward those who enter the sector.

As cyberattacks grow in frequency and seriousness, the need for diligent professionals is acute. From governments to big tech companies, the online world, our data and information need to be protected and that gets to the heart of what cybersecurity is.

Our important infrastructure like water, electricity, transport, and even healthcare rely on the IT systems to allow them to function. As part of this, the networks and data systems must be updated, protected, and supported.

What is cybersecurity?

Essentially, cybersecurity is keeping our online, connected world safe and secure. The “cyber” refers to the internet and “security” is self-explanatory.

Cybersecurity professionals ensure that hackers and others with malicious intent are unable to exploit or compromise your computers and to build a defence, to prevent attacks or to identify weaknesses in the system.

The highest salary cybersecurity roles in the US

In the USA, the average cyber security salary is $119,997 or $57.69 per hour.

According to talent.com, this rate of pay ranges from $155, 250 in West Virginia to $80, 000 in Louisiana.

The ten highest cybersecurity professional salaries, per state are as follows:

West Virginia – $155, 250

Maryland – $145, 463

Wisconsin – $143, 325

Virginia – $142, 922

Massachusetts – $135, 150

Washington – $134, 941

California – $134, 762

Georgia – $132, 667

Hawaii – $132, 500

New Mexico – $130, 450

Some of the best, highest-paying roles relating to cybersecurity include security engineer, network engineer, security analyst, systems analyst, systems, administrator, and programme analyst.

What are entry-level cybersecurity jobs?

Companies need to nurture new talent, train and retain staff as well as strive to meet the contemporary demand for cybersecurity professionals.

In terms of entry-level cybersecurity jobs, there are different ways to get into the industry depending on your age and current career status.

A formal degree offers a route into cybersecurity but this pipeline of workers is not enough to cover the entire industry meaning there are further opportunities to exploit. Some companies like ThreatX have collaborated with others to provide cybersecurity training, citing a workforce gap of 3.4 million people as part of its initiative.

Additionally, there are introductory courses for re-training or intense boot camp-type environments to get your foot in the door.

You can pursue basic online cybersecurity certificates as a foundation of knowledge and training but this should be backed up further by making contacts, networking, maybe finding a mentor or seeking a side hustle or project in addition to your current main role until a time when you are ready to make the step into a professional cybersecurity job.

