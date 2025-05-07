Languagesx
English Deutsch 日本 한국어
Subscribe
Home Colombian bill set to boost the nation’s esports gambling industry

Colombian bill set to boost the nation’s esports gambling industry

Bogota

The online gambling sector in Colombia is about to get a major boost thanks to a new esports bill about to come into effect.

Known as Law Project 026 of 2024, the bill just passed the Colombian Senate and is now awaiting presidential approval. If passed, it will officially label esports a sporting discipline in the country, integrating it into Colombia’s National Sports System and, importantly for the gambling industry, allowing it to be bet on by regulated esports gambling providers.

Marco Emilio Hincapié, President of Coljuegos, the country’s gambling regulator, has publicly supported the bill, noting that it will diversify the betting industry and encourage growth in the regulated market, echoing the boom it’s having in the US.

“Esports now has legislative support,” Hincapié said. “We understand that this is both the present and the future, and we won’t be left behind in the face of technological progress.”

The future of esports in Colombia

The hope is that online gambling will bring new life to the Colombian betting sector, ideally through a young audience with an interest in tech and online betting. However, it doesn’t just stop at gambling, also offering guidance on creating esports clubs, leagues and federations, as well as allocating public funding to support cyber-athletes and talent development programs. Appealing to younger betters is a smart business strategy, but has issues of its own, as seen in the US.

As well as boosting the industry at home, supporters of the bill also hope that it would support Colombia in sending players to international competitions and raise the nation’s profile on the global sporting stage. Already between January and March 2025, Colombia’s licensed online platforms recorded more than 4.6 trillion pesos in bets, with bets stemming largely from sporting events, as reported by Esports Insider.

However, it’s not all good news for the gambling industry, with obstacles to revenue popping up like a new 19% VAT on online gambling deposits and concerns about driving players to unregulated markets. The bill aims to push regulated betting into the mainstream, in the hope of overcoming these roadblocks and sustaining ongoing growth.

Featured image: Flickr, licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

The Wynn, Las Vegas
Attorney sentenced to 21 months in prison after $9 million gambling spree
Rachael Davies
Bangkok, Thailand
Thailand Prime Minister slams critics of proposed casino complex
Rachael Davies
Indonesia seizes $36.2M in major online gambling crackdown. Indonesian police and PPATK officials hold stacks of seized evidence, including cash and documents, during a press conference on May 2, 2025, in front of a large digital screen reading “KONFERENSI PERS DITTIPIDSIBER BARESKRIM POLRI.”
Indonesia seizes $36.2M in major online gambling crackdown
Suswati Basu
Hyderabad, India
Indian police revive Chinese online betting probe into $53 million racket
Rachael Davies
US sanctions Myanmar's Karen National Army over illegal gambling, online scams, and trafficking. Playing cards, poker chips, dice, and handcuffs placed over the Myanmar flag, symbolizing illegal gambling and crime in Myanmar.
US sanctions Myanmar’s Karen National Army over illegal gambling, online scams, and trafficking
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

The Wynn, Las Vegas
Gambling

Attorney sentenced to 21 months in prison after $9 million gambling spree
Rachael Davies38 minutes

Former Newport Beach attorney Sara Jacqueline King has confessed to a $9 million scam that she used to fund a Las Vegas gambling spree. Ms King has pled guilty to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

Betting
Betting
Betting
Casino
Casino
Casino
Payments
Payments
Payments
Slots
Slots
Slots
Poker
Poker
Poker
Software
Software
Software

Get the biggest iGaming headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Gambling News

    Explore the latest in online gambling with our curated updates. We cut through the noise to deliver concise, relevant insights, keeping you informed about the ever-changing world of iGaming and its most important trends.

    In-Depth Strategy Guides

    Elevate your game with tailored strategies for sports betting, table games, slots, and poker. Learn how to maximize bonuses, refine your tactics, and boost your chances to beat the house.

    Unbiased Expert Reviews

    Honest and transparent reviews of sportsbooks, casinos and poker rooms crafted through industry expertise and in-depth analysis. Delve into intricacies, get the best bonus deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guides.