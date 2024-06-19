Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home How much does ChatGPT cost? Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s pricing plans

How much does ChatGPT cost? Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s pricing plans

an image of ChatGPT imagined a store, with a customer leaning over a counter talking to a store owner, with a cash register next to them.
tl;dr

  • ChatGPT, launched in Nov 2022, is known for public-facing generative AI with expanding features.
  • Free users can access GPT-4o but face daily limits; upgrading to Plus costs $20/month for more capacity.
  • Teams and enterprises have higher plans; ChatGPT Team costs $30/user/month, and Enterprise is $60/user/month.

ChatGPT became the face of generative AI when OpenAI released it to the public for free, but there are some costs involved.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT launched on November 30, 2022 and quickly became synonymous with public-facing generative AI. Since then, the team has continually grown the features of the service, expanding it to learn from you through ongoing memory and develop an upgraded voice mode, and allowing users to interact with the platform in real-time.

However, with more features and improvements come increased costs. Here’s a look at how much ChatGPT costs and whether you can use it for free.

Can you use ChatGPT for free?

From the very beginning, you have been able to use ChatGPT for free. That said, it was initially quite limited in what it could do in its free version. With more generative AI models, OpenAI has managed to add more features even to the free version.

Now, ChatGPT free users can use OpenAI’s flagship GPT-4o model. This offers responses using content found across the web, access to the GPT Store to add extras to your chatbot, and the ability to upload files and photos and ask questions about those uploads.

Preferences are also stored for users as “memories”, meaning it learns from you the more you use it. There’s also advanced data analysis, where it can analyze data and files like spreadsheets and PDFs.

Of course, there are downsides in a bid to encourage users to upgrade to a paid version. There are daily capacity limits on the more advanced GPT-4o model, after which you will automatically get downgraded to the lesser GPT-3.5 model.

How much does ChatGPT cost?

For users who want more from their ChatGPT, you can upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, for the cost of $20 per month.

This offers five times more capacity than the free version, as well as early, priority access to future updated learning models and new tools and features, such as OpenAI’s macOS client for ChatGPT. Users can also use more data analysis features to create interactive charts and tables, as well as integration with Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive, and device storage.

There are other plans to be aware of as well, depending on who you are and what you’re using ChatGPT for. For those who own a small business or organization and want more than one ChatGPT license, you can pay for ChatGPT Team at $30 per user per month or $25 per user per month billed annually, with plans available for up to 149 users.

As well as all the features that come with ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Team offers a dedicated workspace and admin tools for team management. Those within a team can also build and share custom apps, much like those found in the GPT Store, based on OpenAI models to better fine-tune the model to their communal needs.

For larger organizations, the next level up is ChatGPT Enterprise, priced at $60 per user per month with a minimum of 150 users and a 12-month contract. This corporate-focused plan isn’t publicly advertised price-wise, but those terms are what those with a contract have reported.

This plan includes all of the above and also “enterprise-grade” privacy and data analysis, as well as enhanced performance and customization options. It’s unclear exactly what that enhanced performance brings, but the admin console features tools to help manage how employees are using ChatGPT. There are also integrations for single sign-on, domain verification and a dashboard showing usage and engagement statistics.

Shareable conversation templates also help ChatGPT Enterprise users to put together internal workflows and bots within ChatGPT to get more out of the platform. Companies can also create entirely customized solutions to best suit their needs as required.

Last but not least, ChatGPT Enterprise customers are eligible for Business Associate Agreements with OpenAI, which are required by American law for companies using tools like ChatGPT with private health information such as medical records.

Are there lower cost options for ChatGPT?

For students, as well as university faculty, staff researchers and campus operations teams, there’s also the ChatGPT Edu plan. This is a relatively new offering with unpublished pricing that is presumably communicated on request. It works much like ChatGPT Enterprise, with the addition that it supports SCIM. This open protocol helps to simplify cloud identity and access management.

Another new plan is OpenAI for Nonprofits, a pretty recent offering geared towards nonprofit tech solutions. It doesn’t come with a set of its own features but acts more like a tiered range of discounts for select eligible organizations.

Those discounts in real terms mean that nonprofits can access ChatGPT Team for a discounted rate of $20 monthly per user. Larger nonprofits (those who need more than 149 users) can get a 50% discount on ChatGPT Enterprise, which works out to about $30 per user.

Interested organizations must prove themselves through various strict eligibility requirements, however. They can be based anywhere in the world to apply for discounts, but OpenAI isn’t currently accepting applications from academic, medical, religious, or governmental institutions.

Featured image: Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Rachael Davies
Tech Journalist

Rachael Davies has spent six years reporting on tech and entertainment, writing for publications like the Evening Standard, Huffington Post, Dazed, and more. From niche topics like the latest gaming mods to consumer-faced guides on the latest tech, she puts her MA in Convergent Journalism to work, following avenues guided by a variety of interests. As well as writing, she also has experience in editing as the UK Editor of The Mary Sue , as well as speaking on the important of SEO in journalism at the Student Press Association National Conference. You can find her full portfolio over on…

Related News

an image of ChatGPT imagined a store, with a customer leaning over a counter talking to a store owner, with a cash register next to them.
How much does ChatGPT cost? Everything you need to know about OpenAI’s pricing plans
Rachael Davies
An abstract, surreal depiction illustrating the concept of AI hallucination. The scene is set in a digital, dream-like landscape where elements ofreality and imagination blend together. In the center, a humanoid robot with a sleek, futuristic design is depicted, its head surrounded by a halo of glowing neural networks and circuit patterns.
How to spot generative AI ‘hallucinations’ and prevent them
Rachael Davies
A captivating 3D render of the TikTok logo set against a vibrant and energetic backdrop of swirling blue and pink hues. The logo is adorned with sleek AI symbols, creating a futuristic and dynamic feel. The overall effect is lively and engaging, drawing the viewer's attention to the brand's exciting and innovative presence in the digital world., 3d render, vibrant
How TikTok is bringing AI to its platform with ‘Symphony’
Sophie Atkinson
A futuristic, cinematic view of a McDonald's drive-thru, where robots are taking voice orders. The restaurant is sleek and modern, with a neon sign and a glowing McDonald's logo. The robots, with their metallic exteriors and glowing eyes, are interacting with customers through a high-tech speaker system. The background shows a bustling cityscape at night, with a few flying cars and a neon-lit skyline.
Bacon with ice cream? McDonald’s AI drive-thru trial isn’t going well
Sophie Atkinson
Screenshot of Butterflies app. Showing four interactions with AI and humans and some AI generated photos
Butterflies, the social network for humans and AI, is here
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

a player celebrates a goal with a backflip, seen midair, in ea sports fc 24
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass' second wave of games for June starts with EA FC 24
Owen Good11 mins

EA Sports FC 24 headlines the second wave of games coming to Xbox Game Pass subscribers in June, as well it should — football fans are enjoying UEFA’s Euro 2024...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.