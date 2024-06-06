Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Apple reportedly to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns

Apple reportedly to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns

Apple to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns. A futuristic scene with a robot announcing "iOS 18" to a group of people holding smartphones. Apple and OpenAI logos are visible in the background, hinting at the cutting-edge technology that merges Apple and OpenAI.
Some Apple executives are wary of a 'rogue chatbot' harming their reputation

Apple is reportedly set to introduce privacy-focused, optional AI features in iOS 18. According to Bloomberg, this major update will include OpenAI’s ChatGPT and is slated for release at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference. Users will need to opt-in to use these features.

Apple’s concerns over OpenAI chatbot integration

The iPhone maker is reportedly aware of the potential risk of alienating its dedicated user base who trust its software. The skepticism extends to Apple’s own executives, who are wary of a “rogue chatbot” harming the company’s reputation. The report also notes that some Apple staff are philosophically opposed to integrating a third-party chatbot into iOS.

Apple also recognizes that many of its customers might share these concerns. Hence, the company has been quoted as saying that by providing users with the choice to opt-in, it can protect itself from possible backlash, including privacy concerns.

Before deciding to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, Apple is said to have engaged in discussions with Google LLC about its Gemini chatbot, ultimately choosing OpenAI for its more favorable terms and superior language model capabilities.

While it’s still unknown which model will be used, OpenAI recently started training a successor to its GPT-4 model. If completed by September, when new iOS versions are typically released, this new model could be included.

The update might also support other chatbots in the future. Apple’s ongoing discussions with Google suggest potential further integrations and several other advanced large language models (LLMs) in the market could be used.

Apple’s new AI features

In addition to ChatGPT, the update is expected to improve the operating system with various AI-driven features across the search bar, emoji library, and built-in apps, indicating a major push into AI. This includes plans for two consumer robotics projects.

The refresh will likely introduce additional machine learning functionalities, such as emoji and slideshow creation via natural language, AI-curated Apple Music playlists, and automated task performance in apps through the iOS search bar.

Apple is also working on two more ambitious machine learning initiatives involving home robots at the same time. One project involves a tabletop robotic arm with a display larger than an iPad, and the other, an autonomous vehicle designed to follow users and assist with chores. These projects are in the preliminary stages and could incorporate LLMs for task management and processing user commands.

Featured image: Canva / Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Related News

Humane AI Pin charge case poses 'fire safety risk,' users warned. An image showing a small, white charging case for an "ai pin" clipped onto a person's white hoodie. The charging case has a camera lens and a yellow button visible on its front surface. The background features a graphic of orange flames, suggesting a theme of urgency or danger, possibly indicating a fire hazard associated with the product.
Humane AI Pin charge case poses ‘fire safety risk,’ users warned
Suswati Basu
Apple to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns. A futuristic scene with a robot announcing "iOS 18" to a group of people holding smartphones. Apple and OpenAI logos are visible in the background, hinting at the cutting-edge technology that merges Apple and OpenAI.
Apple reportedly to introduce opt-in OpenAI features with iOS 18 update amid privacy concerns
Suswati Basu
OpenAI employees warn of AI's potential threats in letter. An ominous image depicting a futuristic robot in a dark, dystopian cityscape. The robot, with a menacing and highly detailed design, stands in the foreground, illuminated by a cold blue light. It holds a large, transparent digital display that projects a warning from OpenAI about the potential threats artificial intelligence could pose to humanity. The background features blurred, towering structures, enhancing the sci-fi theme of the image.
OpenAI employees warn of AI’s potential existential threats to humanity in letter
Suswati Basu
Airbus presents new AI Wingman unmanned fighter jets at Berlin Aerospace exhibition. An image of a futuristic AI-powered drone resembling a stealth fighter jet, surrounded by vibrant digital and holographic data interfaces in a cyber-inspired environment.
Airbus presents new AI Wingman unmanned fighter jets at Berlin Aerospace exhibition
Suswati Basu
A phone screen with "Adult content" written on the screen
X (aka Twitter) adjusts its policies on AI-generated nudity and sexy pictures
Brian-Damien Morgan

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A soldier in Helldivers shown wearing the new armor awaiting in the next Warbond, Viper Commandios, launching on June 13 for PC and PlayStation 5.
Gaming

Helldivers 2's latest Warbond launches June 13, but studio will slow the post-launch roll a bit
Owen Good9 mins

Helldivers 2’s next Warbond, the jungle warfare-themed “Viper Commandos,” launches June 13 and with it developer Arrowhead is announcing a newer approach to its live-service model that will slow the...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.