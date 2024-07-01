Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home ChatGPT makes error, insists US Presidential debate had 1 to 2-minute delay

ChatGPT makes error, insists US Presidential debate had 1 to 2-minute delay

Presidential debate. Viewed from behind Donald Trump is standing in front of podium with a large American flag and audience in the background, cinematic
TL:DR

  • ChatGPT mistakenly claimed the Trump-Biden debate had a two-minute delay, based on an erroneous tweet by a journalist.
  • CNN's communications team clarified there was no delay, but ChatGPT continued to assert the false information.
  • This incident highlights ChatGPT's difficulty in distinguishing between accurate and incorrect information.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT had a blunder following the night of the US presidential debate between Trump and Biden as it said the event had a two-minute delay.

The error originated from a journalist on X (formerly Twitter) who claimed that CNN would be implementing a “1-2 minute delay” instead of the standard 7-second delay.

The communications team for the broadcaster quickly took to the platform and responded back saying: “This is false. The debate will begin live at 9pm ET.”

While the mistake was cleared up quite quickly, ChatGPT didn’t quite get the memo. A day after the debate, on Friday (June 28), the chatbot was convinced that the minute-long delay was used.

While it was insignificant in the grand scheme of things, the response by OpenAI’s creation shows how it isn’t able to decipher between what’s correct and otherwise. Instead, it merely regurgitates information regardless of how factual it is.

ChatGPT tested after presidential debate

The Register queried with both the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4o versions and asked it “Did the CNN Presidential debate between Trump and Biden on June 27, 2024 have a 2-minute delay?”

In response, ChatGPT said: “The CNN Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden on June 27, 2024, did indeed include a two-minute delay.

“This delay was implemented to ensure that any unexpected incidents could be managed before broadcasting live to the public. The debate, held without a live audience, was moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.”

After being pressed for sources and information around the apparent delay, the AI tool replied with: “I couldn’t find any information confirming that the CNN Presidential debate between Trump and Biden on June 27, 2024, had a 2-minute delay.”

When more questions were asked, ChatGPT messed up a few more times too as it claimed the two-minutes was a rule for the two 2020 debates. It also said that a former event was hosted by Fox when it was actually done through CNN.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu
Presidential debate. Viewed from behind Donald Trump is standing in front of podium with a large American flag and audience in the background, cinematic
ChatGPT makes error, insists US Presidential debate had 1 to 2-minute delay
Sophie Atkinson
Microsoft AI CEO claims internet content is 'freeware' for AI training use. The image shows a Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman in a black turtleneck, emphatically gesturing with his hands, set against a digital background featuring the globe with "WWW" text and a large prohibition sign. The setting appears to be conveying a message related to internet content and restrictions.
Microsoft AI CEO claims internet content is ‘freeware’ for AI training use
Suswati Basu
How to make a song on Suno AI: a step-by-step guide. This image features a futuristic music creation setup, showcasing a high-tech device resembling a jukebox with headphones, surrounded by various musical instruments including an electric guitar, a keyboard, and a drum set. The backdrop displays a cosmic scene with nebulae and starlight, creating a visually striking theme of music meeting advanced technology in a universe of possibilities.
How to make a song on Suno AI: a step-by-step guide
Suswati Basu
A futuristic scene where a tech-savvy creator is seated at a sleek, modern desk, using a sophisticated holographic interface to create an AI avatar that mirrors their likeness. The AI entity is shown in the interface as a 3D hologram, with glowing outlines and a digital aura. The creator's real-world desk is cluttered with high-tech gadgets and gizmos, while the backdrop reveals a futuristic cityscape with a dazzling neon skyline.
Instagram creators can now make AI versions of themselves
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping. The image displays a digital interface for "Perplexity AI," an artificial intelligence search engine, styled with the tagline "Where knowledge begins." The search bar is prominently featured at the center with example queries like "World's greatest hikes" and "What is Perplexity AI?" The background showcases a high-tech theme with a digital globe and a network of binary codes and connections, emphasizing a global and interconnected digital environment.
AI

Amazon probes Perplexity AI for alleged content scraping
Suswati Basu51 mins

Amazon is reviewing allegations that Perplexity AI, an artificial intelligence startup, has been scraping content from major news websites without permission. An Amazon spokesperson said on Friday (June 28) that...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.