ChatGPT rival Claude now allows for teams to work together with ‘Projects’

While AI chatbots have become known for acting as assistants as people go about their day-to-day tasks, Claude by Anthropic has just stepped it up as they expand from individuals and offer a ‘Team’ setting.

People on the paid plans, either Pro or Team, can now organize chats into projects and bring together curated sets of knowledge and chat activity into one place with this all being viewable by teammates.

The offering is powered by Claude 3.5 Sonnet which has enabled each project to include a 200K context window which is the equivalent of a 500-page book.

“With this new functionality, Claude can enable idea generation, more strategic decision-making, and exceptional results,” writes the Anthropic team in a blog post.

The team behind the project tool will be working on expanding the feature over the coming months, with “native integrations with popular applications and tools” being teased.

What’s possible with Claude’s new Projects functionality

From the get-go, the outputs of the chatbot can be personalized according to internal knowledge. This could include style guides, codebases, interview transcripts, or past work.

Instructions can be tailored for each project too, with Claude being told to be more formal for one and answer questions from the perspective of a specific role for another.

When it comes to sharing, those on the paid-for plan can exchange snapshots of conversations with their team’s shared project activity feed.

“Activity feeds help each teammate get inspired around different ways to work with Claude, and helps the entire team uplevel their skills working with AI.”

The announcement from the California-based startup comes just a week after the Claude 3.5 Sonnet was published last Friday (June 21).

This model is said to have set “new industry benchmarks” for graduate-level reasoning, undergraduate-level knowledge, and coding proficiency.

Although not yet as known as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic is certainly hot on their heels as they say they’ll be releasing Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus later this year.

Featured Image: Via Anthropic News