Claude 3.5: ChatGPT rival launches its most powerful AI yet

Claude 3.5: ChatGPT rival launches its most powerful AI yet

An abstract, vibrant digital illustration of a coloured background, dominated by a smoky blue hue. The background is filled with swirling, energy-infused lines that radiate power and energy. The lines are of various thicknesses, some thicker at the center and fading to a thinner edge, creating a sense of depth. The overall feel of the artwork is electric, dynamic, and full of life., vibrant. In the centre is an Anthropic AI logo
TL:DR

  • Anthropic announced Claude 3.5 Sonnet, a powerful AI model, aiming to rival OpenAI's ChatGPT, on June 21.
  • Claude 3.5 Sonnet excels in visual reasoning, humor, complex instructions, and coding proficiency.
  • Future releases include Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus, with plans for business integration features.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT may find its position as market leader in the consumer AI chatbot space squeeze as Anthropic has today (June 21) announced its most powerful artificial intelligence model yet in Claude 3.5 Sonnet.

Anthropic announced the debut of its Claude 3 family of models in March, with this new addition coming a month after OpenAI’s GPT-4o was publicized in May.

The start-up was founded by ex-OpenAI research executives and has since been backed by the likes of Google, Salesforce, and Amazon.

“Claude 3.5 Sonnet raises the industry bar for intelligence, outperforming competitor models,” said the creators in a blog post.

The model is said to have set “new industry benchmarks” for graduate-level reasoning, undergraduate-level knowledge, and coding proficiency.

The ability to grasp nuance, humor, and complex instructions has been worked on too.

Graph showing how Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet outperforms the rest
Graph showing how Anthropic Claude 3.5 Sonnet outperforms the Anthropics other models

This new version is the strongest vision model yet for the company, surpassing the other models on vision benchmarks.

“These step-change improvements are most noticeable for tasks that require visual reasoning, like interpreting charts and graphs.

“Claude 3.5 Sonnet can also accurately transcribe text from imperfect images – a core capability for retail, logistics, and financial services, where AI may glean more insights from an image, graphic or illustration than from text alone.”

Within the update, the team has announced ‘Artifacts’ which allows a user to ask the Claude chatbot a command and then this is opened in a dedicated window.

“This creates a dynamic workspace where they can see, edit, and build upon Claude’s creations in real-time…”

More to come from Claude 3.5 later this year

As though Claude 3.5 Sonnet wasn’t enough, the creators say they’ll be releasing Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus later this year.

Looking towards the future, the company has set its sights on developing features to support businesses, including integrations with enterprise applications.

“Our team is also exploring features like Memory, which will enable Claude to remember a user’s preferences and interaction history as specified, making their experience even more personalized and efficient.”

Featured Image: Via Anthropic blog

Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

